UBC experts on Black History Month

February is Black History Month. UBC experts are available to comment on various related topics.
Dr. Annette Henry
Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education
Email: annette.henry@ubc.ca
Tel: 604-366-6008
Interview language(s): English, French
- Race and education; curriculum; antiracism; language diversity; teacher education; Black students; gender; equity, diversity and inclusion
Dr. Paula Littlejohn (she/her)
Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Pediatrics
Email: paula.littlejohn@msl.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Black people in STEM and academia; racism and health
*unavailable after early February
Oludolapo Makinde (she/her)
PhD candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law
Email: omakinde@mail.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Anti-Black racism and education, anti-Black racism in the context of the pandemic, Black representation on corporate boards
*unavailable after 3 p.m. PT most days
Dr. Louis Maraj (he/him)
Assistant Professor, School of Journalism, Writing and Media
Tel: 806-789-1550
Email: louis.maraj@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- #BlackLivesMatter, Black language and communication, Black media history, Black Caribbean culture and creole, Blackness and anti-Blackness in the classroom and university, Black digital cultures, Blackness in sports
*unavailable Tuesdays before 3:30 p.m. PT
Dr. Crystal Webster (she/her)
Assistant Professor, Department of History
Tel: 480-459-6003
Email: crystal.webster@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Black history, Black children, incarceration
Prof. Handel Kashope Wright (he/him)
Professor, Department of Educational Studies; Director, Centre for Culture, Identity and Education; Senior Advisor to the President on Anti-Racism and Inclusive Excellence
Tel: 604-822-2705
Email: handel.wright@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, Krio
- Historical and contemporary B.C. and Canadian Blackness, Black youth, Black cultural studies and continental and diasporic Blackness and communities, Black identity and belonging, Canadian and U.S. multiculturalism, race and racism, anti-racism and inclusive excellence
*unavailable before 10 a.m. PT