UBC experts on Black History Month Media Advisories

February is Black History Month. UBC experts are available to comment on various related topics.

Dr. Annette Henry

Professor, Department of Language and Literacy Education

Email: annette.henry@ubc.ca

Tel: 604-366-6008

Interview language(s): English, French

Race and education; curriculum; antiracism; language diversity; teacher education; Black students; gender; equity, diversity and inclusion

Dr. Paula Littlejohn (she/her)

Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Pediatrics

Email: paula.littlejohn@msl.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Black people in STEM and academia; racism and health

*unavailable after early February

Oludolapo Makinde (she/her)

PhD candidate, Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: omakinde@mail.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Anti-Black racism and education, anti-Black racism in the context of the pandemic, Black representation on corporate boards

*unavailable after 3 p.m. PT most days

Dr. Louis Maraj (he/him)

Assistant Professor, School of Journalism, Writing and Media

Tel: 806-789-1550

Email: louis.maraj@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

#BlackLivesMatter, Black language and communication, Black media history, Black Caribbean culture and creole, Blackness and anti-Blackness in the classroom and university, Black digital cultures, Blackness in sports

*unavailable Tuesdays before 3:30 p.m. PT

Dr. Crystal Webster (she/her)

Assistant Professor, Department of History

Tel: 480-459-6003

Email: crystal.webster@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Black history, Black children, incarceration

Prof. Handel Kashope Wright (he/him)

Professor, Department of Educational Studies; Director, Centre for Culture, Identity and Education; Senior Advisor to the President on Anti-Racism and Inclusive Excellence

Tel: 604-822-2705

Email: handel.wright@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, Krio

Historical and contemporary B.C. and Canadian Blackness, Black youth, Black cultural studies and continental and diasporic Blackness and communities, Black identity and belonging, Canadian and U.S. multiculturalism, race and racism, anti-racism and inclusive excellence

*unavailable before 10 a.m. PT