UBC In The News
Long-lasting toxic chemicals found in bodies of endangered killer whales
Researchers from the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries found that a toxic chemical associated with pulp and paper manufacturing is prevalent in endangered killer whales in B.C. Research associate Dr. Juan Jose Alava was quoted.
B.C. researcher unveils space yeast that could enable deep-space travel
Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow discussed studying his science experiments that have returned to UBC after being part of NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission.
Thinking of replacing your gas stove?
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem addressed safety concerns about gas stoves.
B.C. tribunal decision on ‘time theft’ opens door for firms to track employees more, lawyer warns
Dr. Sandra Robinson (Sauder School of Business) discussed the importance of employers building trust and high-quality relationships with their employees.
Inside the mind of ChatGPT: How artificial intelligence is changing the way we learn
Computer science professor emeritus Dr. Alan Mackworth said artificial intelligence like ChatGPT will fundamentally change education.
Why does Lunar New Year date change?
Honorary professor Dr. Sun Kwok (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) explained why the start of the Lunar New Year changes every year on the Gregorian calendar.
Is nuclear fusion a viable path to clean energy — or a speculative 'distraction?'
Dr. M.V. Ramana (school of public policy and global affairs) discussed whether nuclear fusion is a viable path to clean energy.
Whistleblowers allege U of T data project collected 600K patient records without consent
Family practice professor Dr. Rita McCracken discussed the need for better health data to improve Canadian health care.
Importance of socialization for people living with dementia
Clinical professor and vice-dean of education in medicine Dr. Roger Wong discussed supporting people living with dementia during festive social gatherings.
How can health data be used for public benefit? Three uses that people agree on
Dr. Kimberlyn McGrail (school of population and public health; Centre for Health Services and Policy Research) co-wrote about how health data can be used for public benefit.
Former Bank of Canada senior deputy governor to brief Trudeau cabinet
Economics professor Dr. Kevin Milligan is among the many experts briefing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet as they chart their government’s economic agenda for 2023.
UBC holding healthy aging seminar
UBC medicine is hosting a series of talks that discuss how people can age healthily. Chair of the Healthy Aging Program and medical genetics professor Dr. Michael Kobor was interviewed.
‘We Are Countless’: Kelowna art exhibit showcases Iranian women’s fight for freedom
UBCO student Reyhan Yazdani is one of the artists who created a new exhibit at the Kelowna Art Gallery titled “We Are Countless.”
