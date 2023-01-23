UBC In The News
‘We discovered something completely new and amazing’
A study led by UBC botany researchers found that there’s a new branch on the tree of life and it’s made up of predators that nibble their prey to death.
Research2Reality
'Exercise snack' could improve health of people living with Type-2 diabetes
A study led by UBCO health and exercise sciences professor Dr. Jonathan Little is exploring the idea of “exercise snacks” to help improve the overall health of people living with Type-2 diabetes.
City News (Vancouver)
The ancient trees at the heart of a case against the Crown
Dr. Gordon Christie (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on Nuchatlaht First Nation’s land rights case.
BBC
Why does Lunar New Year change each year on western calendars?
Honorary professor Dr. Sun Kwok (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) explained why the start of the Lunar New Year changes every year on the Gregorian calendar.
CBC On the Coast
The high costs of a health-care crisis in rural B.C.
Family practice professor and Centre for Rural Health Research co-director Dr. Jude Kornelsen explained that costs could add up for rural B.C. residents if their primary care provider is closed and they have to travel.
CBC
Layoffs aren’t the only problem plaguing Big Tech, as giants struggle to innovate
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) commented on why Big Tech is taking a less costly and less innovative approach to innovation.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Vancouver highrise clusters not bad, but 'a bit cold'
Professor Patrick Condon (school of architecture and landscape architecture) noted that local politicians have embraced the planning model based on organizing high-density projects around rapid-transit stations.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, Windsor Star, The Province
Climate experts say it could be an El Niño year. Here's what that means for B.C.
Dr. Rachel White (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) said average temperatures will likely be slightly hotter in the second half of the year because of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation.
Postemedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, MSN
How will Whistler’s foreign homebuyer ban exemption impact the resort?
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) noted the impact of the foreign-buyer tax in B.C.
Glacier Media via Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Prince George Citizen, Pique Newsmagazine, Richmond News, Tri-City News
UBCO professor helps rein in Pony Cabaret
Castanet mentioned UBCO creative studies and creative writing professor Michael V. Smith’s help in bringing back Pony Cabaret.
Castanet