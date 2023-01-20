UBC In The News
Six minutes of vigorous exercise helps protect the brain from aging
Earth.com mentioned a study co-led by UBC which investigated the effects of fasting and exercise on levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor.
Earth.com
Orcas poisoned by toilet paper?
Research associate Dr. Juan José Alava (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed a study he co-authored which found that a toilet paper toxin is prevalent in endangered killer whales in B.C.
CTV National
Plans to create B.C.'s first 'living dike' move ahead in Mud Bay
Professor Kees Lokman (school of architecture and landscape architecture) commented on Surrey and Delta’s plan to create B.C.’s first “living dike” to reduce the region’s flood risk.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Gold rush 2.0? Why B.C. is putting the brakes on bitcoin
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) discussed the appeal of cryptocurrency.
The Tyee
How will Whistler’s foreign homebuyer ban exemption impact the resort?
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) noted the impact of the foreign-buyer tax in B.C.
Bowen Island Undercurrent