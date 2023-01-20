UBC In The News

Six minutes of vigorous exercise helps protect the brain from aging

Earth.com mentioned a study co-led by UBC which investigated the effects of fasting and exercise on levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor.
Earth.com

Orcas poisoned by toilet paper?

Research associate Dr. Juan José Alava (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed a study he co-authored which found that a toilet paper toxin is prevalent in endangered killer whales in B.C.
CTV National

Plans to create B.C.'s first 'living dike' move ahead in Mud Bay

Professor Kees Lokman (school of architecture and landscape architecture) commented on Surrey and Delta’s plan to create B.C.’s first “living dike” to reduce the region’s flood risk.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Gold rush 2.0? Why B.C. is putting the brakes on bitcoin

Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) discussed the appeal of cryptocurrency.
The Tyee

How will Whistler’s foreign homebuyer ban exemption impact the resort?

Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) noted the impact of the foreign-buyer tax in B.C.
Bowen Island Undercurrent