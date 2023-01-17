UBC In The News
Chinese are much more negative about US than Europe, survey finds
Political science professor Dr. Xiaojun Li’s study on Chinese public opinion showed that they’re much more negative about the U.S. than Europe, “despite these countries being typically grouped together as ‘the West’.”
South China Morning Post (subscription)
Chemical pollutant used in toilet paper found in endangered orcas, study reveals
A study led by the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries found that a toilet paper toxin is prevalent in endangered killer whales in B.C.
Earth.com, CNET, CBC, CTV News Vancouver at 11:30 (12:49 mark), Global via Rock101
Peru’s violent unrest shows no signs of stopping
Political science professor Dr. Maxwell Cameron (school of public policy and global affairs) commented on the political unrest in Peru.
Vox
B.C.'s drug decriminalization pilot excludes young users — and that will marginalize them, experts fear
Medicine professor Dr. Danya Fast said it’s not surprising that young people are excluded from B.C.’s upcoming pilot to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs.
CBC
Coping with seasonal affective disorder
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem shared some insight on “Blue Monday” and managing seasonal affective disorder.
CBC Vancouver News at 6 (27:00 mark)
At 113, one of Canada's oldest people has died in her Vancouver home
Clinical professor and vice-dean of education in medicine Dr. Roger Wong noted that genetics and lifestyle factors affect how long you live.
CBC Vancouver News at 11 (37:22 mark)
Trust essential in work-from-home era, experts say, after B.C. ‘time theft’ ruling
Dr. Sandra Robinson (Sauder School of Business) commented that employers are continuing with remote or hybrid work because it ensures a happy workforce.
Canadian Press via CTV, Vancouver Sun, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, 100.3 The Bear Rocks
'We're still on the bunny slopes': As 2023 kicks off, is Canada's climate change plan aggressive enough?
Geography professor Dr. Simon Donner (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) noted that Canada’s climate policies are not aggressive enough.
CTV via Kion 46 News
As possible recession looms, advocate warn domestic violence could increase
Nursing professor emeritus Dr. Colleen Varcoe said domestic violence will only continue to be magnified by economic downturns if changes and policies aren’t made to support victims.
CTV
More than 20 years ago, a tiny insect changed the future of forestry in B.C. The fallout is still happening
Forestry professor Dr. John Innes commented on the changes in B.C.’s forestry industry.
Canada Today
A state of B.C. waters points to a very bleak water future
Forestry professor and hydrology expert Dr. Younes Alila explained three scenarios that affect B.C.’s water supply.
La Source
Festive event held in Vancouver to welcome Year of Rabbit
UBC Botanical Garden hosted its first Lunar New Year market last weekend.
CTV News Vancouver at 11:30 (11:52 mark), Fairchild TV, Xinhua via Global Times, People’s Daily