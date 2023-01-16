UBC In The News

High levels of ‘forever chemical’ found in endangered orcas in Canada

Research led by the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries found a toilet paper toxin in endangered killer whales in B.C. Research associate Dr. Juan José Alava was mentioned.
The Guardian, ICI Radio-Canada

Space-travelling yeast and algae back at UBC for DNA analysis

Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow discussed the work ahead to study yeast samples that have returned from NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission.
CKNW Weekend with Stirling FauxCalifornia ExaminerCTV, CBC via Yahoo (Movies)

Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers is unlikely to affect housing affordability

Media quoted a report led by Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) which found that average home prices would need to lose half of their 2021 value to make them affordable for most young people at current interest rates.
The Conversation via Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Last orders: how we fell out of love with alcohol

Philosophy professor Dr. Edward Slingerland discussed how people’s relationship with alcohol is changing.
The Guardian

Emergency room deaths renew focus on health-care crisis

Family practice professor Dr. Rita McCracken discussed the state of primary care in Canada.
CBC Radio, CBC The House

Canadian Armed Forces to resume live-fire training off coast of Vancouver Island following marine mammal study

Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) said loud noises, such as weapon fire, has the potential to harm marine animals.
CBC

Landslide reshapes popular climbing spire in B.C.

Rock engineering professor Dr. Davide Elmo suggested that the Snowpatch landslide is a result of rock bridges that failed.
Globe and Mail

Trust essential in work-from-home era after ‘time theft’ ruling, say experts

Dr. Sandra Robinson (Sauder School of Business) noted that employers are continuing with remote or hybrid work because it ensures a happy workforce.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail

Japanese PM Kishida visits Ottawa, asks for Canada's help on clean energy transition

Political science professor Dr. Yves Tiberghien said Canada gained first-mover advantage by signing a trade deal with Japan.
Canadian Press via National Observer, Toronto StarBurnaby Now

B.C. creates $500-million rental protection fund

Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) commented on the B.C. government’s new $500-million fund that aims to protect tenants and promote affordable rental homes.
City News (Vancouver)

Are you at risk for seasonal depression? Experts say a light therapy lamp could help

Psychiatry professor Dr. Raymond Lam commented on what causes seasonal affective disorder.
Yahoo (Style)

Are Canadian hospitals prepared for another COVID surge? What experts say

Medicine professor Dr. Brian Conway noted that the COVID-19 subvariant XBB.1.5 could become the dominant variant in Canada soon.
Global

How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'

UBCO psychology professor Dr. Maya Libben suggested ways to cope with “Blue Monday.”
Castanet

Energy transition, COVID-19, Russian militarism trigger global economic transformation

Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) discussed the future of global economy and energy systems.
Energi Talks

Business leaders should think about net zero

Chemical and biological engineering adjunct professor Dr. Roland Clift argued that businesses need to think about what they can contribute to achieving net-zero.
Times Colonist