UBC In The News
High levels of ‘forever chemical’ found in endangered orcas in Canada
Research led by the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries found a toilet paper toxin in endangered killer whales in B.C. Research associate Dr. Juan José Alava was mentioned.
The Guardian, ICI Radio-Canada
Space-travelling yeast and algae back at UBC for DNA analysis
Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow discussed the work ahead to study yeast samples that have returned from NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission.
CKNW Weekend with Stirling Faux, California Examiner, CTV, CBC via Yahoo (Movies)
Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers is unlikely to affect housing affordability
Media quoted a report led by Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) which found that average home prices would need to lose half of their 2021 value to make them affordable for most young people at current interest rates.
The Conversation via Saskatoon StarPhoenix
Last orders: how we fell out of love with alcohol
Philosophy professor Dr. Edward Slingerland discussed how people’s relationship with alcohol is changing.
The Guardian
Emergency room deaths renew focus on health-care crisis
Family practice professor Dr. Rita McCracken discussed the state of primary care in Canada.
CBC Radio, CBC The House
Canadian Armed Forces to resume live-fire training off coast of Vancouver Island following marine mammal study
Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) said loud noises, such as weapon fire, has the potential to harm marine animals.
CBC
Landslide reshapes popular climbing spire in B.C.
Rock engineering professor Dr. Davide Elmo suggested that the Snowpatch landslide is a result of rock bridges that failed.
Globe and Mail
Trust essential in work-from-home era after ‘time theft’ ruling, say experts
Dr. Sandra Robinson (Sauder School of Business) noted that employers are continuing with remote or hybrid work because it ensures a happy workforce.
Canadian Press via Globe and Mail
Japanese PM Kishida visits Ottawa, asks for Canada's help on clean energy transition
Political science professor Dr. Yves Tiberghien said Canada gained first-mover advantage by signing a trade deal with Japan.
Canadian Press via National Observer, Toronto Star, Burnaby Now
B.C. creates $500-million rental protection fund
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) commented on the B.C. government’s new $500-million fund that aims to protect tenants and promote affordable rental homes.
City News (Vancouver)
Are you at risk for seasonal depression? Experts say a light therapy lamp could help
Psychiatry professor Dr. Raymond Lam commented on what causes seasonal affective disorder.
Yahoo (Style)
Are Canadian hospitals prepared for another COVID surge? What experts say
Medicine professor Dr. Brian Conway noted that the COVID-19 subvariant XBB.1.5 could become the dominant variant in Canada soon.
Global
How to protect your mental health ahead of 'Blue Monday'
UBCO psychology professor Dr. Maya Libben suggested ways to cope with “Blue Monday.”
Castanet
Energy transition, COVID-19, Russian militarism trigger global economic transformation
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) discussed the future of global economy and energy systems.
Energi Talks
Business leaders should think about net zero
Chemical and biological engineering adjunct professor Dr. Roland Clift argued that businesses need to think about what they can contribute to achieving net-zero.
Times Colonist