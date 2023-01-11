UBC In The News

How warm weather is saving Europe from energy crisis sparked by Ukraine war

Lecturer Adam Pankratz (Sauder School of Business) gave comments on Europe’s energy crisis.
First Post

Plunging property prices: causes, consequences, countermeasures

Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) commented on the trend of falling home prices in Canada.
Arirang News

Advocates question whether B.C.'s supports for nurses go far enough

UBCO nursing professor Dr. Marie Tarrant discussed B.C. government’s newly announced supports to help hire and train more nurses.
CBC

Transition to in-office work starts next week for federal public servants in B.C.

Dr. Sandra Robinson (Sauder School of Business) noted that employers are likely to get more buy-in if they can communicate why they want their workers back in the office.
Global

B.C. pediatrician questions new research linking gas stoves to childhood asthma

Pediatrics professor Dr. Ran Goldman commented on a study that linked cooking with indoor gas stoves to increased risk of childhood asthma.
Global

What's B.C.'s risk when it comes to fracking-triggered earthquakes?

Geological engineering Dr. Erik Eberhardt (department of Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) noted that preliminary research suggests that human-triggered earthquakes have an upper limit.
Times Colonist

B.C. PhD candidate awarded for research on decolonizing building projects

UBC civil engineering PhD candidate Danilo Caron received the inaugural Indigenous and Black Engineering and Technology Momentum Fellowship for his research on incorporating Indigenous ways of knowing into engineering and construction projects.
Glacier Media via Prince George CitizenNorth Shore News