UBC In The News
Could a Canadian sea sponge help prevent COVID-19 infections?
UBC science and medicine researchers have identified three compounds from natural sources that prevent COVID-19 infection in human cells.
BBC Science Focus, IFL Science, CBC, ICI Radio-Canada Phare Quest, CKNW The Jas Johal Show, News 1130, Earth.com, Daily Hive, Sing Tao, Toronto Star via The Hamilton Spectator, St. Catharines Standard, Waterloo Region Record, Welland Tribune, Global News Morning BC, Postmedia via Winnipeg Sun, Global via MSN, CTV via iHeartRadio, Glacier Media via Castanet, Prince George Citizen, Burnaby Now, Bowen Island Undercurrent, Dawson Creek Mirror, New Westminster Record, Powell River Peak, Delta Optimist, Squamish Chief, Tri-City News, Pique NewsMagazine, Richmond News, North Shore News, Vancouver is Awesome, Delta Optimist, Alaska Highway News, Coast Reporter, Times Colonist
How warm weather is saving Europe from energy crisis sparked by Ukraine war
Lecturer Adam Pankratz (Sauder School of Business) gave comments on Europe’s energy crisis.
First Post
Plunging property prices: causes, consequences, countermeasures
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) commented on the trend of falling home prices in Canada.
Arirang News
Advocates question whether B.C.'s supports for nurses go far enough
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Marie Tarrant discussed B.C. government’s newly announced supports to help hire and train more nurses.
CBC
Transition to in-office work starts next week for federal public servants in B.C.
Dr. Sandra Robinson (Sauder School of Business) noted that employers are likely to get more buy-in if they can communicate why they want their workers back in the office.
Global
B.C. pediatrician questions new research linking gas stoves to childhood asthma
Pediatrics professor Dr. Ran Goldman commented on a study that linked cooking with indoor gas stoves to increased risk of childhood asthma.
Global
What's B.C.'s risk when it comes to fracking-triggered earthquakes?
Geological engineering Dr. Erik Eberhardt (department of Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) noted that preliminary research suggests that human-triggered earthquakes have an upper limit.
Times Colonist
B.C. PhD candidate awarded for research on decolonizing building projects
UBC civil engineering PhD candidate Danilo Caron received the inaugural Indigenous and Black Engineering and Technology Momentum Fellowship for his research on incorporating Indigenous ways of knowing into engineering and construction projects.
Glacier Media via Prince George Citizen, North Shore News