UBC In The News
New study found breastfeeding babies can offset risk of asthma from antibiotics
New research from pediatrics professor Dr. Stuart Turvey found that breastfeeding babies can offset the risk of asthma from antibiotics.
Global, CKNW Mornings with Simi, Ming Pao, Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, Toronto Star
Persistent long COVID symptoms associated with marker for autoimmune disorders: study
A study co-led by UBC researchers found that a quarter of those with long COVID are still experiencing at least one symptom a year later.
CTV
Bees can't get COVID, but other virus infections may mean fewer babies
Biochemistry PhD candidate Abigail Chapman discussed her study which found that viral infections in honeybees are leading to smaller ovaries in queen bees.
Weather Network via Yahoo
UBCO researchers putting chemical markers to the test
UBCO chemistry professor Dr. Wesley Zandberg discussed researching how wildfire smoke impacts B.C.’s wine industry.
Penticton Herald
Brutalised, broken, mended: inside Ukraine’s rehabilitation centre for wounded veterans
Medicine professor Dr. Andrei Krassioukov noted the numbers of beds in spinal rehabilitation units in Canada.
The Guardian
Why is Canada banning foreign home buyers?
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) and professor emeritus Dr. Penny Gurstein (school of community and regional planning) discussed Canada’s ban on foreign homebuyers.
Al Jazeera via Canada Today
More on the legacy of prominent Cantopop composer Joseph Koo
Hong Kong studies professor Dr. Helena Wu weighed in on the Cantopop composer Joseph Koo’s life and legacy.
CBC The Early Edition
Canada's flu season is winding down, data shows, but it may be the calm before a COVID storm
Clinical professor Dr. Srinivas Murthy said COVID will continue making the situation in hospitals difficult, all while circulation of respiratory syncytial virus also remains high.
CBC
We cracked the happiness code. Why are humans still a mess?
Economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell explained researching for the World Happiness Report.
Globe and Mail
Homebuyer protection plan is targeting the wrong issue in the current cooler market: Associate professor
Dr. Tsur Somerville (Sauder School of Business) discussed the new mandatory homebuyer protection period and the foreign homebuyer ban.
BNN Bloomberg
China’s COVID surge poses ‘uncertainties’ for global supply chain. What about Canada?
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) commented on how China’s loosening of its zero-COVID policy will affect Canada’s supply chain.
Global
Canadians will see high oil, gas prices through 2023, experts say: ‘A very expensive time’
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) noted that 2023 could have elevated and volatile gas prices.
Global
Foreign buyers ban won’t fix housing market – could make it worse, experts say
Sociology professor Dr. Nathanael Lauster and Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) commented on the federal two-year foreign homebuyer ban.
Global via Fresh Radio 104.3, 96 FM London
How does the music in a video game affect the player? That’s what a local music teacher is studying
Musicology PhD candidate Marina Gallagher discussed teaching music in games.
Waterloo Region Record
Dr. Bonnie Henry provides update on 'Kraken' COVID-19 subvariant cases in B.C.
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto noted that scientists haven’t noticed a significant change in symptoms with XBB.1.5 but the subvariant is showing a “transmission advantage.”
Vancouver is Awesome
Squamish real estate values up eight per cent to 16 per cent
Sauder School of Business professors Drs. Tsur Somerville and Thomas Davidoff commented on the increase in home value in Squamish.
Squamish Chief
PhD candidate from Kamloops awarded for research on decolonizing building projects
UBC civil engineering PhD candidate Danilo Caron received the inaugural Indigenous and Black Engineering and Technology Momentum Fellowship for his research on incorporating Indigenous ways of knowing into engineering and construction projects.
Castanet
UBC Okanagan granted building permit for $87 million expansion
UBCO has been permitted to construct an interdisciplinary collaboration innovation building on campus.
Castanet