UBC In The News

New study found breastfeeding babies can offset risk of asthma from antibiotics

New research from pediatrics professor Dr. Stuart Turvey found that breastfeeding babies can offset the risk of asthma from antibiotics.
Global, CKNW Mornings with Simi, Ming Pao, Canadian Press via Globe and MailToronto Star

Persistent long COVID symptoms associated with marker for autoimmune disorders: study

A study co-led by UBC researchers found that a quarter of those with long COVID are still experiencing at least one symptom a year later.
CTV

Bees can't get COVID, but other virus infections may mean fewer babies

Biochemistry PhD candidate Abigail Chapman discussed her study which found that viral infections in honeybees are leading to smaller ovaries in queen bees.
Weather Network via Yahoo

UBCO researchers putting chemical markers to the test

UBCO chemistry professor Dr. Wesley Zandberg discussed researching how wildfire smoke impacts B.C.’s wine industry.
Penticton Herald

Brutalised, broken, mended: inside Ukraine’s rehabilitation centre for wounded veterans

Medicine professor Dr. Andrei Krassioukov noted the numbers of beds in spinal rehabilitation units in Canada.
The Guardian

Why is Canada banning foreign home buyers?

Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) and professor emeritus Dr. Penny Gurstein (school of community and regional planning) discussed Canada’s ban on foreign homebuyers.
Al Jazeera via Canada Today

More on the legacy of prominent Cantopop composer Joseph Koo

Hong Kong studies professor Dr. Helena Wu weighed in on the Cantopop composer Joseph Koo’s life and legacy.
CBC The Early Edition

Resolved to work out more in 2023? What science says about sticking to it

UBCO health and exercise science professor Dr. Mary Jung explained ways to keep your New Year’s resolution to exercise more.
CBC The Dose (podcastdigital)

Canada's flu season is winding down, data shows, but it may be the calm before a COVID storm

Clinical professor Dr. Srinivas Murthy said COVID will continue making the situation in hospitals difficult, all while circulation of respiratory syncytial virus also remains high.
CBC

We cracked the happiness code. Why are humans still a mess?

Economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell explained researching for the World Happiness Report.
Globe and Mail

Homebuyer protection plan is targeting the wrong issue in the current cooler market: Associate professor

Dr. Tsur Somerville (Sauder School of Business) discussed the new mandatory homebuyer protection period and the foreign homebuyer ban.
BNN Bloomberg

China’s COVID surge poses ‘uncertainties’ for global supply chain. What about Canada?

Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) commented on how China’s loosening of its zero-COVID policy will affect Canada’s supply chain.
Global

Canadians will see high oil, gas prices through 2023, experts say: ‘A very expensive time’

Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) noted that 2023 could have elevated and volatile gas prices.
Global

Foreign buyers ban won’t fix housing market – could make it worse, experts say

Sociology professor Dr. Nathanael Lauster and Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) commented on the federal two-year foreign homebuyer ban.
Global via Fresh Radio 104.396 FM London

How does the music in a video game affect the player? That’s what a local music teacher is studying

Musicology PhD candidate Marina Gallagher discussed teaching music in games.
Waterloo Region Record

Dr. Bonnie Henry provides update on 'Kraken' COVID-19 subvariant cases in B.C.

Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto noted that scientists haven’t noticed a significant change in symptoms with XBB.1.5 but the subvariant is showing a “transmission advantage.”
Vancouver is Awesome

Squamish real estate values up eight per cent to 16 per cent

Sauder School of Business professors Drs. Tsur Somerville and Thomas Davidoff commented on the increase in home value in Squamish.
Squamish Chief

PhD candidate from Kamloops awarded for research on decolonizing building projects

UBC civil engineering PhD candidate Danilo Caron received the inaugural Indigenous and Black Engineering and Technology Momentum Fellowship for his research on incorporating Indigenous ways of knowing into engineering and construction projects.
Castanet

UBC Okanagan granted building permit for $87 million expansion

UBCO has been permitted to construct an interdisciplinary collaboration innovation building on campus.
Castanet