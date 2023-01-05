UBC In The News
A group of researchers at UBCO have been looking into how to help municipalities mitigate the damage from floods
UBCO engineering PhD candidate Sadia Ishaq discussed exploring solutions to help municipalities mitigate the damage from floods in the Okanagan.
CBC The Early Edition
Inflation is hitting restaurants hard. What to expect when dining out in 2023
The Canada Food Price Report 2023 co-authored by UBC researchers predicted that overall food prices will increase by another five to seven per cent on average in 2023.
Global
How chlamydia guards itself against the immune system
Medicine professor emeritus Dr. Robert Brunham commented on a study which discovered a key protein that allows Chlamydia trachomatis to slip past the body’s defenses.
The Scientist
The future of nuclear fission
Materials engineering professor Dr. Ben Britton discussed how the use of nuclear fission can reduce the use of fossil fuels and combat climate change.
CBC On The Coast
B.C. becomes first province to require three-day cooling-off period for homebuyers
Dr. Tsur Somerville (Sauder School of Business) said B.C.’s new homebuyer protection period is targeting a concern that isn’t a problem in the current cooler market.
Canadian Press via CBC, BNN Bloomberg, Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet, Vancouver is Awesome, Prince George Post, Waterloo Region Record
B.C. real estate assessments show smaller increases after last summer’s cooling market
Professor emeritus Dr. Penny Gurstein (school of community and regional planning) explained why B.C. real estate assessments are mostly of use to municipal governments.
Globe and Mail
Making Vancouver playgrounds a little less safe, for the kids' sake
Professor Susan Herrington (school of architecture and landscape architecture) discussed the need to rethink children’s playgrounds.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
After three years of COVID, why doesn’t Canada have better health data?
Pediatrics clinical professor Dr. Srinivas Murthy gave comments on Canada’s lack of health data.
Toronto Star
Property assessment notices in the mail as B.C. sees values increase again
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) discussed the latest B.C. real estate assessments.
CTV, City News (Vancouver)
Why 2023 could be the year of the union
Labour economist professor emeritus Dr. Craig Riddell noted that there’ll be more success for private-sector unions than we’ve seen in the past.
The Tyee
Wastewater off flights from China to Vancouver will soon be tested for COVID-19
Civil engineering professor Dr. Ryan Ziels discussed how useful it is to test wastewater for COVID-19.
Black Press via Langley Advance Times, Today in B.C., Peace Arch News, Castlegar News