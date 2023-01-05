UBC In The News

A group of researchers at UBCO have been looking into how to help municipalities mitigate the damage from floods

UBCO engineering PhD candidate Sadia Ishaq discussed exploring solutions to help municipalities mitigate the damage from floods in the Okanagan.
CBC The Early Edition

Inflation is hitting restaurants hard. What to expect when dining out in 2023

The Canada Food Price Report 2023 co-authored by UBC researchers predicted that overall food prices will increase by another five to seven per cent on average in 2023.
Global

How chlamydia guards itself against the immune system

Medicine professor emeritus Dr. Robert Brunham commented on a study which discovered a key protein that allows Chlamydia trachomatis to slip past the body’s defenses.
The Scientist

The future of nuclear fission

Materials engineering professor Dr. Ben Britton discussed how the use of nuclear fission can reduce the use of fossil fuels and combat climate change.
CBC On The Coast

B.C. becomes first province to require three-day cooling-off period for homebuyers

Dr. Tsur Somerville (Sauder School of Business) said B.C.’s new homebuyer protection period is targeting a concern that isn’t a problem in the current cooler market.
Canadian Press via CBCBNN BloombergVancouver is AwesomeCastanetVancouver is AwesomePrince George PostWaterloo Region Record

B.C. real estate assessments show smaller increases after last summer’s cooling market

Professor emeritus Dr. Penny Gurstein (school of community and regional planning) explained why B.C. real estate assessments are mostly of use to municipal governments.
Globe and Mail

Making Vancouver playgrounds a little less safe, for the kids' sake

Professor Susan Herrington (school of architecture and landscape architecture) discussed the need to rethink children’s playgrounds.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

After three years of COVID, why doesn’t Canada have better health data?

Pediatrics clinical professor Dr. Srinivas Murthy gave comments on Canada’s lack of health data.
Toronto Star

Property assessment notices in the mail as B.C. sees values increase again

Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) discussed the latest B.C. real estate assessments.
CTVCity News (Vancouver)

Why 2023 could be the year of the union

Labour economist professor emeritus Dr. Craig Riddell noted that there’ll be more success for private-sector unions than we’ve seen in the past.
The Tyee

Wastewater off flights from China to Vancouver will soon be tested for COVID-19

Civil engineering professor Dr. Ryan Ziels discussed how useful it is to test wastewater for COVID-19.
Black Press via Langley Advance TimesToday in B.C.Peace Arch NewsCastlegar News