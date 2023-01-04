UBC In The News
With forests in peril, she’s on a mission to save ‘mother trees'
Forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard discussed how she’s using her research on mycorrhizal fungi to protect forests.
The Washington Post
A new form of life on Earth? Scientists have discovered predators dubbed 'microbial lions'
A UBC study found that there’s a new branch on the tree of life and it’s made up of predators that nibble their prey to death. Botany professor Dr. Patrick Keeling was quoted.
MSN (French)
Road salt could impact salmon populations, researchers say
Zoology adjunct professor Dr. Chris Wood discussed a project looking into the impact of road salt on local Pacific salmon.
CBC The National
What’s an SMR? Canada’s bet on the contentious next-gen nuclear tech explained
A study co-authored by UBC researchers found that small modular reactors can produce more nuclear waste than conventional plants.
National Observer
Farmers are losing the ‘arms race’ against weeds
Research led by botany postdoctoral fellow Dr. Julia Kreiner found that intensive farming is creating new super weeds that are nearly impossible to kill with herbicides.
National Observer
B.C. government promising help to local food producers amid cost pressures
Land and food systems graduate student Kelleen Wiseman explained the findings in Canada’s Food Price Report for 2023.
Global
How virtual reality technology is being used to combat loneliness among long-term-care home residents
Nursing professor Dr. Lillian Hung is studying how virtual reality headsets are being used to help long-term-care residents.
Global
UBC researchers find microplastics prevalent in Galápagos Islands penguin prey
UBC researchers are studying microplastics in marine prey in the Galápagos Islands. Research associate Dr. Juan José Alava and graduate student Karly McMullen (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) were quoted.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
75 per cent of COVID ‘long haulers’ free of symptoms in 12 months
A study co-written by UBC researchers found that while most infected people are free of symptoms within 12 months, about 25 per cent continue to experience lingering effects.
Hamilton Spectator
Seven things British Columbians did to make the world a better place in 2022
Media mentioned research from UBC psychology PhD candidate Yu Luo’s on how photos of struggling sea life could impact people’s recycling habits, and Michael Smith Labs postdoctoral fellow Dr. Alison McAfee’s research on how polystyrene can prevent bees from overheating to death.
Glacier Media via Times Colonist, Bowen Island Undercurrent, New Westminster Record
How Southwest Airlines went from world's best to 'disaster'
Dr. Marc-David L. Seidel (Sauder School of Business) noted how Southwest Airlines’ “low-cost model” had left it with “very little buffer room” for problems.
Newsweek
These B.C. garbage picker-uppers say once you start, it's impossible to stop
Psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) said collective action is needed for systematic change to help stop certain types of garbage, such as single-use plastics, from ending up in the ocean in the first place.
CBC
Trail camera series captures abundance of wildlife living in the shadow of Vancouver Island cities
Forestry professor Dr. Cole Burton explained how trail cameras are useful to monitor wildlife in their habitats to improve scientific knowledge and stewardship.
CBC via ICI Radio-Canada, Yahoo (News), Yahoo (Sports)
Keeping healthy new year goals
Medicine clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed ways of keeping to your new year’s resolution.
CBC Vancouver News at 6 (23:22 mark)
Advocates slam CBSA for secrecy surrounding Surrey immigration detention death
Dr. Efrat Arbel (Peter A. Allard School of Law) discussed the need to have meaningful independent oversight of Canada Border Services Agency.
The Tyee, CKNW, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, Healthing
Large numbers of Pacific white-sided dolphins return to B.C.
Dr. Andrew Trites (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Marine Mammal Research Unit) commented on the sightings of Pacific white-sided dolphins in the Salish Sea.
Canadian Press via Vancouver Sun, Calgary Herald, CTV (Vancouver), City News (Vancouver)
B.C. homebuyers now have 3-day cooling off period to change their minds
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) commented on B.C.’s new Home Buyer Rescission period that aims to give buyers some protection in the face of rising interest rates.
CTV
The 'Kraken' COVID-19 subvariant is here in Canada. Here's what you need to know
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto, medicine professor Dr. Brian Conway and clinical professor Dr. Horacio Bach commented on the COVID-19 “Kraken variant” or the XBB.1.5 strain, which has been quickly spreading across parts of the U.S.
Dr. Bach and Dr. Conway: OCanada.com, City News (Vancouver)
Dr. Otto: Vancouver is Awesome
Five whacky and bizarre stories from B.C. in 2022
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley was quoted in a story about the increase in satellites being deployed around Earth’s orbit.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Bowen Island Undercurrent, RMOToday.ca
Wastewater off flights from China to Vancouver will soon be tested for COVID-19
Civil engineering Dr. Ryan Ziels discussed how useful it is to test wastewater for COVID-19.
Black Press via Victoria News, The Abbotsford News, The Free Press, Surrey Now-Leader, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Kelowna Capital News
UBCO encourages new writers to enter short story contest
UBCO is hosting the Okanagan Short Story Contest.
Castanet (Kamloops)