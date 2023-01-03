UBC In The News
When CEOs take a pay cut, what difference does it make?
Research co-written by UBC researchers found that after a large CEO pay cut, financial performance tends to rebound.
Forbes
Mongabay Explains: What’s all the brouhaha over bottom trawling?
Media quoted Sea Around Us research which found that bottom trawling provides around one-quarter of the wild-caught seafood people consume every year.
Mongabay
Majority of animal crossings not wide enough, study finds
Science undergraduate student Liam Brennan and UBCO wildlife ecology postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb discussed a study they led which found that wildlife overpasses in North America are narrower than recommended.
CBC via Radio-Canada
Four fitness trends to watch in 2023
A study co-authored by UBCO researchers looked into the benefits of small bouts of vigorous exercise performed periodically throughout the day.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Four ways life could get pricier in B.C. in 2023, and a handful of ways it might not
Land and food systems professors Drs. Rick Barichello and Matias Margulis (school of public policy and global affairs) explained the findings from Canada’s Food Price Report for 2023.
Dr. Barichello: CBC
Dr. Margulis: Global
Six new climate policies anticipated for B.C. in 2023
A report by land and food systems research associate Matthew Mitchell (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) looked into how Canada can reach its biodiversity targets by 2030.
Vancouver Sun
Will Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers make houses more affordable? Some experts have doubts
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) discussed ways to improve housing affordability.
CBC
These Metro Vancouver businesses want to make it easier for you to hold onto your clothes longer
Psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) said the repair economy is the next thing in the circular economy to reduce waste.
CBC
As foreign homebuyer ban takes effect, experts expect little change in B.C.
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) commented on Canada’s new temporary ban on foreign homebuyers.
CBC The Early Edition, Global
Negative tests for passengers from China vital to stop new variant, says infectious diseases expert
Medicine professor Dr. Brian Conway gave comments on the federal government’s requirement for passengers coming from China, Hong Kong and Macau to test negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to departing for Canada.
Windsor Star
One-in-five hungry Canadians don't use food banks — what's broken?
Land and food systems professor Dr. Jennifer Black explained why people avoid food banks.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet, Pique Newsmagazine, Dawson Creek Mirror
Noise pollution is a menace to humanity – and a deadly threat to animals
Geography professor Dr. Karen Bakker (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) argued that noise pollution is a deadly threat to animals.
The Guardian
The world may be at odds, but satellites are a reminder of our shared humanity
Political science professor Dr. Michael Byers co-wrote about why space-based cooperation in search-and-rescue and disaster relief is a welcome recognition of our shared humanity.
Globe and Mail
How equity, diversity and inclusion policies are becoming a tool for capitalism
Sociology professor Dr. Aryan Karimi wrote that the diversity component of equity, diversity and inclusion policies is becoming a means for institutions to tick boxes and improve institutional status.
The Conversation via National Post, Winnipeg Free Press
Soccer star, stem cell pioneer and leading women's health advocate among B.C. inductees to Order of Canada
Geography professor emeritus Dr. David Ley and Peter A. Allard School of Law professor emeritus Dr. Pitman Potter were inducted to the Order of Canada.
Vancouver Sun
UBCO encourages new writers to enter short story contest
UBCO is hosting the Okanagan Short Story Contest.
Castanet
Okanagan researcher supports Indigenous-led conservation work
UBCO biology master’s graduate Mateen Hessami won the Mitacs Award for Outstanding Innovation for supporting the Splatsin First Nation to recover endangered caribou populations within the Revelstoke Complex Area.
Global
Can’t sleep? Maybe it’s time to try a human-sized dog bed
Forbes mentioned UBC economics graduate students Yuki Kinoshita and Noah Silverman’s company that sells human-sized dog beds.
Forbes