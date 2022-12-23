UBC In The News
Why giving is good for you
Media mentioned a UBC study which found that people in every age group got a mood boost from spending money on gifts for others.
Researchers discover secret of building a better wildlife overpass
Science undergraduate student Liam Brennan and UBCO wildlife ecology postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb discussed a study they led that located, measured and then evaluated wildlife overpasses.
A field at a crossroads: genetics and racial mythmaking
Dr. Nicholas Hudson, professor in the department of English language and literatures, said some enlightenment thinkers’ attempts to classify humans based on race and geography were generally based on secondhand accounts from travel literature and legend.
For B.C. patient, last-minute surgery cancellation raises fears of cancer spread
Dr. Sarah Finlayson, professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology, said Vancouver General Hospital alone cannot serve the needs of all women with gynecologic cancers and there is urgent need for additional centres in Interior Health and Fraser Health.
Climate change could force snow-clearing rethink
UBCO engineering professor Dr. Gord Lovegrove commented on the costs of adding residential side streets to Vancouver’s snow-clearing plans.
Southern Alberta businesses adjusting to single-use plastics ban
Research associate Dr. Juan José Alava (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) discussed reducing the environmental impact of plastic at the household, community and provincial levels.
Canada’s Asian engagement sharpens regional security focus
Political science professor Dr. Yves Tiberghien commented on recent leadership changes in Japan and South Korea.
'People from the sacrifice zone': Doctors call for moratorium on B.C. fracking
Dr. Larry Barzelai, clinical assistant professor in the department of family practice, discussed the impacts of fracking on those who live nearby.
Tips for managing your alcohol over the holidays
Dr. Launette Rieb, clinical associate professor in the department of family practice, provided tips to help reduce the risk of potential alcohol-related harms.
The future of microdosing: Legislation, research, & science
Medicine clinical instructor Dr. Pamela Kryskow Pamela discussed microdosing, clinical and patient-driven research.
Opinion: B.C. is right to take on Telus Health for putting family doctors behind a paywall
Dr. Devon Mitchell, a resident in the department of emergency medicine, applauded the B.C. Medical Services Commission’s injunction against Telus Health for its LifePlus program, and urged the B.C. government to invest more in publicly funded primary care.
In Danielle Smith's fantasy Alberta, Indigenous struggle is twisted to suit settlers
English and First Nations and Indigenous studies professor Dr. Daniel Heath Justice wrote about Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s recent controversial statements on Indigenous matters.
Prosecutors await new materials before deciding on murder retrial
Media mentioned lecturer Tamara Levy (Peter A. Allard School of Law) in a story about the UBC Innocence Project and the retrial of Gerald Bernard Klassen, who was convicted of murder in 1993.
