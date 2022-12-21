UBC In The News
Most wildlife highway crossings too narrow, finds B.C. researchers
A UBC study found that wildlife overpasses in North America are narrower than recommended. Science undergraduate student Liam Brennan and UBCO wildlife ecology postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb, who contributed to the study, were mentioned.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Pique Newsmagazine, Tri-City News
Five winter solstice practices that honor the dark time of year — and Earth’s rhythms
Anthropology professor Dr. Sabina Magliocco explained how solstices and equinoxes have always been connected to the economy.
Los Angeles Times
Keeping holidays 'healthy'
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem discussed how to have a healthy approach to holiday eating.
CBC Vancouver News at 6 (22:47 mark)
The first stage of Canada’s plastics ban is now in place. Here’s how it affects you
Research associate Dr. Juan Jose Alava (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) and psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) discussed Canada’s ban on the manufacture and import for sale of single-use plastics.
Dr. Zhao: Toronto Star
Drs. Alava and Zhao: Global via 91.5 The Beat
Reality check: Will Calgary's ebuses stress electrical grid?
Dr. Werner Antweiler (UBC Sauder School of Business) gave comments on whether Calgary’s proposed electrical bus fleet will stress the city’s electrical grid.
Global via Country 105
'Thundersnow' reported in Metro Vancouver
PhD student Anthony Di Stefano (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) explained how there can be thunder and lightning when it’s snowing.
City News (Vancouver)
Dreams of Chinese fame persist at Vancouver pageant, where stars are born
International relations student Yi Yi Wang discussed taking part in the Miss Chinese Vancouver pageant. Dr. Hedy Law (School of Music) discussed the connection between Vancouver and Chinese-Canadian musicians.
The Canadian Press via Saskatoon StarPhoenix
Prosecutors await new materials before deciding on murder retrial
Castanet mentioned lecturer Tamara Levyfound (Peter A. Allard School of Law) in a story about the UBC’s Innocence Project and the retrial of Gerald Bernard Klassen, who was convicted of murder in 1993.
Castanet