UBC In The News
Globalized food systems are making hunger worse
Al Jazeera mentioned a 2018 UBC study from the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability and school of public policy and global affairs which found that farm-level biodiversity has decreased as farms have grown bigger.
Al Jazeera
Why giving can make us (almost) as happy as receiving
A 2008 UBC study found that spending more of one’s income on others predicted greater happiness.
AFP via News 18
Whatever holiday meal you serve this year, the price is up
Land and food systems professor Dr. Kelleen Wiseman discussed the Agri-Food Analytics Lab’s Canada Food Price Report which showed that food prices increased by above 10 per cent.
CBC
B.C. researchers aim to clear up acoustic smog impacting endangered killer whales
Mechanical engineering professors Drs. Rajeev Jaiman and Jasmin Jelovica discussed their study exploring how artificial intelligence can be used to reduce ship noise that can harm marine mammals such as whales.
National Observer via Vancouver Sun
Is road salt hurting salmon? UBC and volunteers are investigating
Zoology professor Dr. Patricia Schulte discussed a project looking into the impact of road salt on local Pacific salmon.
Weather Network via Yahoo
Tips for a sustainable Christmas
Dr. David Hardisty (Sauder School of Business) gave tips on being a more sustainable holiday gift-giver.
CKNW Mornings with Simi, City News (Vancouver)
B.C. scientist flying to Florida to retrieve his yeast from space
Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow discussed retrieving his team’s yeast and algae cultures which are now back from space through NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission.
Global via MSN
Mens' mental health is suffering
A UBC study found that men over 18 and living and working in Canada are at risk of depression.
City News (Ottawa)
The hidden costs of Canada’s COVID generosity
Dr. James Brander (Sauder School of Business) commented on how Canada’s monumental COVID spending has pros and cons.
Pique Newsmagazine
Bugles have disappeared from Canadian stores, sending fans in search of a salty substitute
Dr. Yann Cornil (Sauder School of Business) explained why many American products, such as Bugles, Skippy peanut butter and Grape-Nuts cereal get discontinued in Canada.
CBC
Health officials urge flu vaccines before holiday rush
Clinical professor and vice-dean of education in medicine Dr. Roger Wong discussed the importance of getting vaccinated for the flu.
CBC The National, CBC via Yahoo
Canada’s single-use plastic ban takes effect on Dec. 20. Here’s what to know
Research associate Dr. Juan Jose Alava (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) and psychology professor Dr. Jiaying Zhao (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) discussed Canada’s ban on the manufacture and import for sale of single-use plastics.
Global
Eby may signal change in B.C.'s stance on climate action, environmental groups say
Sociology professor Dr. David Tindall commented on the shift in the B.C. NDP’s tone on climate and the environment.
CTV
Critics say modular homes for B.C.'s unhoused can be a problem
UBC medicine professor Dr. Danya Fast discussed how modular homes could do more harm than good by putting people in an uncertain environment and worsening health outcomes.
Postmedia via The Province
Governments are subsidizing the destruction of nature even as they promise to protect it
Geography professor Dr. Jessica Dempsey shared her concerns about the federal government’s plan to continue investing in mining.
The Narwhal
Here's why seasonal affective disorder makes you sad in winter and how to cope
Psychiatry professor Dr. Raymond Lam suggested that outdoor light can help with those coping with seasonal affective disorder.
Narcity
Health workers attacked. Investigations bungled. Will this spur change?
Dr. Annalee Yassi (school of population and public health) commented on the current workplace safety system for health care workers.
The Tyee via Pique Newsmagazine
Air Canada relaunches Vancouver-Miami flights after 18-year hiatus
Adjunct professor John Korenic (Sauder School of Business) said leisure travel between Vancouver and Miami may be sufficient to make the air route a success.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, North Shore News
Canada firmly dips its toe in Indo-Pacific waters
Dr. Paul Evans (school of public policy and global affairs) argued that the new Indo-Pacific Strategy builds on Ottawa’s earlier policies to join America’s allies in the region.
Asia Times
In Danielle Smith’s fantasy Alberta, Indigenous struggle is twisted to suit settlers
English and First Nations and Indigenous studies professor Dr. Daniel Heath Justice wrote about Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s recent controversial statements on Indigenous matters.
The Conversation
Canada asked to help lower risk of deaths from falling rocket debris
Globe and Mail mentioned political science professor Dr. Michael Byers for co-directing the Outer Space Institute, which has gathered about 200 signatures from academics, astronauts, former politicians and former space agency leaders asking countries to update rocket launch rules.
Globe and Mail
B.C. universities to receive $4.3 million for innovation research funding
UBC will receive a portion of the $4.3 million funding from a government research and innovation program to help fund projects in the fields of health, technology and natural resources.
Global
Dreams of Chinese fame persist at Vancouver pageant, where stars are born
International relations student Yi Yi Wang discussed taking part in the Miss Chinese Vancouver pageant. Dr. Hedy Law (School of Music) discussed the connection between Vancouver and Chinese Canadian musicians.
The Canadian Press via Vancouver is Awesome, Peterborough Examiner
Lonely city? Meet people making profound connection
The Tyee mentioned social work undergraduate student Maya Preshyon’s work in establishing the Vancouver Black Library.
The Tyee