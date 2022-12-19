UBC In The News
Is road salt hurting salmon? UBC and volunteers are investigating
Zoology professor Dr. Patricia Schulte discussed a project looking into the impact of road salt on local Pacific salmon.
Can whales be saved from harmful noise pollution? These B.C. engineers think so
Mechanical engineering professors Drs. Rajeev Jaiman and Jasmin Jelovica discussed their study exploring how artificial intelligence can be used to reduce ship noise that can harm marine mammals such as whales.
UBC researchers discover compound that could halt colds, COVID
UBC medicine professor Dr. Yossef Av-Gay and postdoctoral fellow Dr. Tirosh Shapira discussed their work identifying a compound that shows early promise in halting infections from a range of coronaviruses.
'Nibblers and Lions': B.C. researchers discover new 'supergroup' on tree of life
A study led by botany professor Dr. Patrick Keeling found that there’s a new branch on the tree of life and it’s made up of predators that nibble their prey to death.
Mongolians brave the cold to decry corruption
Dr. Julian Dierkes (school of public policy and global affairs) commented on potential outcomes of the protests in Mongolia against corruption.
Can a raisin really reboot your sex life?
Obstetrics and gynaecology professor Dr. Lori Brotto discussed food with aphrodisiac qualities.
Unearthing the original mediterranean diet
Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Sea Around Us) discussed the actual condition of the Mediterranean Sea with respect to the historical baseline.
Alberta health minister says current peak of influenza may have passed, bracing for more waves in new year
Pediatrics professor Dr. Pascal Lavoie suggested that people need to be careful to limit the spread of respiratory viruses by avoiding overcrowding.
'Angel cradles' offer safe option for mothers who are unable to keep their babies
Obstetrics and gynaecology professor Dr. Geoffrey Cundiff discussed the “Angel Cradles,” a safe option for mothers who are unable to keep their babies.
Decades of work remain long after the shaking ends
Civil engineering professor Dr. Tony Yang was quoted about the lack of earthquake-resistant buildings in earthquake-prone areas.
Virtual reality might be the future of sex therapy
Dr. Lori Brotto, professor in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology, discussedthe future of VR in sex research and therapy.
Lure of Chinese fame persists at Vancouver pageant
International relations student Yi Yi Wang discussed taking part in the Miss Chinese Vancouver pageant. Dr. Hedy Law (School of Music) discussed the connection between Vancouver and Chinese Canadian musicians.
UBC startup IRLY is out to reimagine dating apps for Generation Z
UBC alum Connor Rose discussed his gamified video dating app IRLY, which he started working on while at the e@UBC program.
