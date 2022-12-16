UBC In The News

UBC researchers studying AI to reduce sea noise for whales

Drs. Rajeev Jaiman and Jasmin Jelovica (department of mechanical engineering) discussed their study exploring how artificial intelligence can be used to reduce ship noise that can harm marine mammals such as whales.
UBC researchers find infection-halting compound

UBC medicine professor Dr. Yossef Av-Gay and Dr. Tirosh Shapira, a postdoctoral fellow in the faculty of medicine, discussed their work identifying a compound that shows early promise in halting infections from a range of coronaviruses.
B.C. scientist flying to Florida to retrieve his yeast from space

Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow discussed retrieving his team’s yeast and algae cultures which are now back from space through NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission.
UBCO engineers dive into local flood recovery, prevention in Central Okanagan

Sadia Ishaq, a PhD candidate in UBCO’s school of engineeringdiscussed creating measures to help mitigate damage from future climate-related disasters.
Agriculture is causing rapid evolutionary change not only on farmlands but also in wildlife in surrounding landscapes

Dr. Julia Kreiner, a postdoctoral fellow in the department of botany, discussed her study looking at how the rise of modern agriculture transformed common waterhemp into a problematic agricultural weed.
Has B.C. turned a new leaf around protecting biodiversity?

Sociology professor Dr. David Tindall commented on the shift in the B.C. NDP’s tone on climate and the environment.
Internal documents suggest gas industry created global 'disinformation' playbook

Dr. Kathryn Harrison, professor in the department of political science, discussed internal documents that showed how the gas industry tried to shape the climate change narrative.
Critics say modular homes for B.C.'s unhoused can be a problem

UBC medicine professor Dr. Danya Fast discussed how modular homes could do more harm than good by putting people in an uncertain environment and worsening health outcomes.
'Thriftmas': Vancouverites shop at thrift stores for Christmas presents

Dr. David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, shared some tips on minimal-waste and sustainable gift giving over the holidays.
