UBC In The News
UBC researchers studying AI to reduce sea noise for whales
Drs. Rajeev Jaiman and Jasmin Jelovica (department of mechanical engineering) discussed their study exploring how artificial intelligence can be used to reduce ship noise that can harm marine mammals such as whales.
CityNews, CTV News (digital), CTV News (video)
UBC researchers find infection-halting compound
UBC medicine professor Dr. Yossef Av-Gay and Dr. Tirosh Shapira, a postdoctoral fellow in the faculty of medicine, discussed their work identifying a compound that shows early promise in halting infections from a range of coronaviruses.
Global News Hour at 6 BC
B.C. scientist flying to Florida to retrieve his yeast from space
Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow discussed retrieving his team’s yeast and algae cultures which are now back from space through NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission.
Global News
UBCO engineers dive into local flood recovery, prevention in Central Okanagan
Sadia Ishaq, a PhD candidate in UBCO’s school of engineering, discussed creating measures to help mitigate damage from future climate-related disasters.
West K News, Castanet
Agriculture is causing rapid evolutionary change not only on farmlands but also in wildlife in surrounding landscapes
Dr. Julia Kreiner, a postdoctoral fellow in the department of botany, discussed her study looking at how the rise of modern agriculture transformed common waterhemp into a problematic agricultural weed.
Nature World News
Has B.C. turned a new leaf around protecting biodiversity?
Sociology professor Dr. David Tindall commented on the shift in the B.C. NDP’s tone on climate and the environment.
National Observer via Penticton Herald, Yahoo! News
Internal documents suggest gas industry created global 'disinformation' playbook
Dr. Kathryn Harrison, professor in the department of political science, discussed internal documents that showed how the gas industry tried to shape the climate change narrative.
Glacier Media via Richmond News, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record, Bowen Island Undercurrent, Burnaby Now, Powell River Peak, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Tri-City News Vancouver is Awesome
Critics say modular homes for B.C.'s unhoused can be a problem
UBC medicine professor Dr. Danya Fast discussed how modular homes could do more harm than good by putting people in an uncertain environment and worsening health outcomes.
Vancouver Sun
'Thriftmas': Vancouverites shop at thrift stores for Christmas presents
Dr. David Hardisty, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, shared some tips on minimal-waste and sustainable gift giving over the holidays.
CityNews, CKNW Mornings with Simi