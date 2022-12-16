Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on 2022 FIFA World Cup final

France and Argentina will meet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Luis Aguiar

Associate Professor, Department of History and Sociology, UBC Okanagan

Email: luis.aguiar@ubc.ca

Phone: 250-807-9346

Interview language(s): English

Social phenomenon of Cristiano Ronaldo; football and celebrity culture; social/cultural aspects of sports

*Available on Friday afternoon

Dr. Mark Beauchamp

Professor, School of Kinesiology

Email: mark.beauchamp@ubc.ca

Phone: 604-822-4864

Interview language(s): English

Group/team dynamics and leadership; sport and exercise psychology; role perceptions and coach-athlete relationships

Dr. Jon Beasley-Murray

Associate Professor, Department of French, Hispanic and Italian Studies

Email: jon.beasley-murray@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): Spanish, English

Role of soccer in Latin America; history of Argentina at the World Cup; social significance of the game

*Dr. Beasley-Murray is on Central European Time

Dr. Kalina Christoff

Professor, Department of Psychology

Email: kchristoff@psych.ubc.ca

Phone: 604-603-3410

Interview language(s): English

World Cup and workplace productivity; stress of competition

Dr. Friedrich Götz

Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology

Email: friedrich.goetz@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, German

Dr. Farid Laroussi

Professor, Department of French, Hispanic and Italian Studies

Email: farid.laroussi@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): French, English

France at the World Cup; contemporary French literature and culture

Dr. Caroline Lebrec

Assistant Professor of Teaching, Department of French, Hispanic and Italian Studies

Email: caroline.lebrec@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): French, English

French culture, French World Cup triumphs, role of soccer in France

* Unavailable Friday morning

Mike Mosher

UBC Men’s Soccer Coach

Email: mike.mosher@ubc.ca

Phone: 604-250-7145

Interview language(s): English

Perspectives as a former professional and national program player, president of U Sports Men’s Soccer Coaches Association

Dr. Michiel van de Panne

Professor, Department of Computer Science

Email: van@cs.ubc.ca

Phone: 604-822-8737

Interview language(s): English, French

Teaching computers to play soccer

* Unavailable from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday