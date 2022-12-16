UBC experts on 2022 FIFA World Cup final

France and Argentina will meet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Luis Aguiar
Associate Professor, Department of History and Sociology, UBC Okanagan
Email: luis.aguiar@ubc.ca
Phone: 250-807-9346
Interview language(s): English
- Social phenomenon of Cristiano Ronaldo; football and celebrity culture; social/cultural aspects of sports
*Available on Friday afternoon
Dr. Mark Beauchamp
Professor, School of Kinesiology
Email: mark.beauchamp@ubc.ca
Phone: 604-822-4864
Interview language(s): English
- Group/team dynamics and leadership; sport and exercise psychology; role perceptions and coach-athlete relationships
Dr. Jon Beasley-Murray
Associate Professor, Department of French, Hispanic and Italian Studies
Email: jon.beasley-murray@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): Spanish, English
- Role of soccer in Latin America; history of Argentina at the World Cup; social significance of the game
*Dr. Beasley-Murray is on Central European Time
Dr. Kalina Christoff
Professor, Department of Psychology
Email: kchristoff@psych.ubc.ca
Phone: 604-603-3410
Interview language(s): English
- World Cup and workplace productivity; stress of competition
Dr. Friedrich Götz
Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology
Email: friedrich.goetz@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English, German
Dr. Farid Laroussi
Professor, Department of French, Hispanic and Italian Studies
Email: farid.laroussi@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): French, English
- France at the World Cup; contemporary French literature and culture
Dr. Caroline Lebrec
Assistant Professor of Teaching, Department of French, Hispanic and Italian Studies
Email: caroline.lebrec@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): French, English
- French culture, French World Cup triumphs, role of soccer in France
* Unavailable Friday morning
Mike Mosher
UBC Men’s Soccer Coach
Email: mike.mosher@ubc.ca
Phone: 604-250-7145
Interview language(s): English
- Perspectives as a former professional and national program player, president of U Sports Men’s Soccer Coaches Association
Dr. Michiel van de Panne
Professor, Department of Computer Science
Email: van@cs.ubc.ca
Phone: 604-822-8737
Interview language(s): English, French
- Teaching computers to play soccer
* Unavailable from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday