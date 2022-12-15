UBC In The News
Douglas Todd: UBC team escalates debate over wealth tax on housing
Media discussed pushback to a study examining income tax paid by Vancouver owners of luxury houses, written by Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business), Paul Boniface Akaabre, a PhD student in the school of community and regional planning, and Craig Jones, a PhD student in the department of geography.
Vancouver Sun
UBC scientists find ‘broadly effective, infection-halting compound’ for coronaviruses
UBC medicine professor Dr. Yossef Av-Gay and Dr. Tirosh Shapira, a postdoctoral fellow in the faculty of medicine, discussed their work identifying a compound that shows early promise in halting infections from a range of coronaviruses.
Global News via Rock101
Does exercise really help aging brains? New study raises questions
Dr. Teresa Liu-Ambrose, professor in the department of physical therapy, commented on a US study which found exercise and mindfulness training did not improve older people’s brain health.
The Washington Post (subscription) via The Seattle Times
Lengthy wait times have some B.C. cancer patients dying before their first consultations
Dr. Sarah Finlayson, professor in the department of obstetrics and gynecology,commented on the dangers of growing wait times for cancer care in B.C.
The Globe and Mail
‘Kids are dying:’ B.C. doctor speaks out over respiratory illness-related deaths
Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi, a clinical professor of surgery, is calling for more to be done to protect children from influenza-related illness, including easier access to vaccines and more testing in children.
Global News
Dealing with ‘erasure’: The role of Indigenous knowledge in drawing maps of Canada
Zoology PhD candidate Fiona Beaty and Dr. Gordon Christie (Peter A. Allard School of Law) discussed the erasure of Indigenous knowledge from conventional Canadian maps, and Indigenous-led mapping efforts.
Global News via CISN, Fresh Radio
Climate change affecting Christmas trees in B.C. and beyond, expert says
Forestry professor Dr. Richard Hamelin explained how the effects of climate change are taking a toll on Christmas tree farms across Canada.
Canadian Press via CTV
Republicans keep embracing losers
UBC political science professor Paul Quirk commented on the potential re-election of Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.
Newsweek
The High Seas: the last frontier for ocean finance
Dr. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, school of public policy and global affairs) discussed the new Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction agreement that aims to manage the High Seas for the good of everyone.
Investing for Ocean Impact podcast
Teen Vogue's 21 Under 21 2022: The revolutionary youth you need to know
UBC political science student Anastasiia Lapatina featured in Teen Vogue’s 21 Under 21 list for her work as national reporter for The Kyiv Independent covering the war in Ukraine.
Teen Vogue via The Independent