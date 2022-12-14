UBC In The News
UBC scientists find ‘broadly effective, infection-halting compound’ for coronaviruses
UBC medicine professor Dr. Yossef Av-Gay and Dr. Tirosh Shapira, a postdoctoral fellow in the faculty of medicine, discussed their work identifying a compound that shows early promise in halting infections from a range of coronaviruses.
Global News
Youth want homes, jobs, friends before treatment for substances
UBC medicine professor Dr. Danya Fast commented on a study she contributed to, which focused on young people who were using drugs in B.C.
Changing the world one innovation at a time
Dr. Stephen Choi, a postdoctoral researcher in the urologic sciences department, discussed his discovery that suppressing lactic acid can prevent cancer from spreading.
Toronto Sun
'Nibblers and lions': B.C. researchers discover new 'supergroup' on tree of life
A study led by botany professor Dr. Patrick Keeling found that there’s a new branch on the tree of life and it’s made up of predators that nibble their prey to death.
Newstalk 1010 Toronto (29:21)
Dealing with ‘erasure’: The role of Indigenous knowledge in drawing maps of Canada
Zoology PhD candidate Fiona Beaty and Dr. Gordon Christie (Peter A. Allard School of Law) discussed the erasure of Indigenous knowledge from conventional Canadian maps, and Indigenous-led mapping efforts.
Global News
The impact of making prescription contraception free
UBC medicine professor Dr. Wendy Norman discussed the impact of making prescription contraception free for everyone.
CBC’s The Current
When winter malaise hits, is more light enough?
Dr. Raymond Lam (department of psychiatry) suggested taking a winter holiday at a lower latitude for temporary relief from Seasonal Affective Disorder.
InStyle via Yahoo! Sports