UBC In The News
UBC scientists discover entirely new branch on the tree of life — and they are likely to ‘nibble’
A study led by botany professor Dr. Patrick Keeling found that there’s a new branch on the tree of life and it’s made up of predators that nibble their prey to death.
Salon, Toronto Star via Hamilton Spectator, Waterloo Region Record, Welland Tribune, Peterborough Examiner
Biodiversity: 'Magical marine species' pushed toward extinction
Marine biologist Dr. Amanda Vincent (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) said the latest extinction list should shock us and engage us for urgent action.
BBC
A brief history of silent protests
Asian studies professor Dr. Christopher Rea gave comments on China’s blank paper protests.
Smithsonian Magazine
Labradors napping together melts hearts: 'the cutest bond'
Psychology professor emeritus Dr. Stanley Coren was quoted about how dogs will attempt to establish a good-natured relationship unless they receive hostile signals.
Newsweek
Unearthing the original Mediterranean diet
Dr. Daniel Pauly (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Sea Around Us) discussed the actual condition of the Mediterranean Sea with respect to the historical baseline.
Hakai Magazine
Poilievre’s pasta politics are flawed
Dr. James Vercammen (Sauder School of Business; faculty of land and food systems) discussed the Conservative party leader’s commentary of pasta inflation.
National Observer
Has B.C. turned a new leaf around protecting biodiversity?
Sociology professor Dr. David Tindall commented on the shift in the B.C. NDP’s tone on climate and the environment.
National Observer
Alberta health minister says current peak of influenza may have passed, bracing for more waves in new year
Pediatrics professor Dr. Pascal Lavoie suggested that people need to be careful to limit the spread of respiratory viruses by avoiding overcrowding.
Global News at 6 Calgary via CISN 103.9
Planning a holiday feast? Be prepared for the sticker shock, experts say
Land and food systems professor Dr. Matias Margulis (school of public policy and global affairs) discussed the cause of dairy price increase.
CTV
What Canadian travellers need to know about the new sex law in this popular destination
History professor Dr. John Roosa and adjunct professor John Korenic (Sauder School of Business) discussed what travellers need to know about the new laws in Indonesia.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Squamish Chief, Richmond News, Tri-City News, North Shore News, Coast Reporter
Will Indigenous sovereignty be on the agenda at COP15?
Forestry postdoctoral fellow Dr. Richard Schuster said biodiversity on Indigenous-managed lands is consistently higher than it is elsewhere.
Penticton Herald via Yahoo
Indigenous cultures hold the keys to sustaining our planet. At COP15, will we finally be listening?
Anthropology professor Dr. Wade Davis co-wrote about the need to listen to Indigenous peoples to sustain our planet and preserve its biodiversity.
Globe and Mail
Here’s why an increase in Canada’s carbon pricing can actually put money in your pocket
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) argued that nearly all the money collected through federal carbon pricing finds its way back to households and businesses and helps us shift to a greener society.
Toronto Star
The likely constitutional fly in Alberta's Sovereignty Act ointment
PhD student Mark Mancini (Peter A. Allard School of Law) co-wrote about why Alberta’s proposed Sovereignty Act makes judicial review of ministerial orders difficult.
National Post
Museum of Anthropology at UBC closing for seismic upgrades
UBC’s Museum of Anthropology will be temporarily closed in 2023 for seismic upgrades.
City News (Vancouver), CTV via Virgin Radio 94.5, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet, Pique Newsmagazine, New Westminster Record, North Shore News, Richmond News