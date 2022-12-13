Christmas decorations on the side of a building

UBC experts on the holiday season

Media Advisories

Dec 13, 2022    |   For more information, contact Erik Rolfsen

The holidays are just around the corner. UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to the season.

Dr. Wendy Hall
Professor Emeritus, School of Nursing
Email: wendy.hall@nursing.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Sleep management during the holidays

Dr. Richard C. Hamelin (he/him/il/lui)
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Tel: 778-996-4490
Email: richard.hamelin@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): French, English

  • Christmas trees, tree health, forest health, climate change

* Out of the country Dec. 20-27

Dr. Gregory Paradis (he/him)
Assistant Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Tel: 418-456-2208 (text first)
Email: gregory.paradis@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): French, English

  • Tree health, management and planning

Dr. Kate White (she/her)
Professor, Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-827-3711
Email: Katherine.White@sauder.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English

  • Sustainable gift-giving, sustainable holidays, decreasing waste over the holidays

* Unavailable Dec. 18-22

Contact

Erik Rolfsen
UBC Media Relations
Tel: 604-822-2644
Cel: 604-209-3048
Email: erik.rolfsen@ubc.ca