UBC experts on the holiday season Media Advisories

The holidays are just around the corner. UBC experts are available to comment on topics related to the season.

Dr. Wendy Hall

Professor Emeritus, School of Nursing

Email: wendy.hall@nursing.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Sleep management during the holidays

Dr. Richard C. Hamelin (he/him/il/lui)

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 778-996-4490

Email: richard.hamelin@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): French, English

Christmas trees, tree health, forest health, climate change

* Out of the country Dec. 20-27

Dr. Gregory Paradis (he/him)

Assistant Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Tel: 418-456-2208 (text first)

Email: gregory.paradis@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): French, English

Tree health, management and planning

Dr. Kate White (she/her)

Professor, Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-827-3711

Email: Katherine.White@sauder.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Sustainable gift-giving, sustainable holidays, decreasing waste over the holidays

* Unavailable Dec. 18-22