UBC In The News
The environmental consequence of burning rubber
New UBCO engineering research found that an increasing amount of microplastics from tires and roadways are ending up in lakes and streams. Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Haroon Mian was quoted.
Yahoo (Finance)
Where do airlines stand in 2023? Industry observers on airfare trends and profit margins
Dr. Tae Hoon Oum (Sauder School of Business) discussed 2023 airfare trends.
CTV
Should reconciliation turn Vancouver's Stanley Park into a 'person'?
Dr. Alexandra Flynn (Peter A. Allard School of Law) said that Stanley Park might be better protected if it were given the same legal status as a person.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Powell River Peak, Pique Newsmagazine, Dawson Creek Mirror, Alaska Highway News, Squamish Chief, Prince George Citizen
Here are 5 things to know about COP15 and how it affects B.C.
Dr. David Boyd (school of public policy and global affairs; Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability; UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment) and forestry professor Dr. Peter Arcese explained how discussions in the world’s largest biodiversity summit known as COP15 will affect B.C.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Accelerating intelligence with AI-generating algorithms with Jeff Clune
Computer science professor Dr. Jeff Clune discussed the broad ambitious goal of the artificial intelligence field and artificial general intelligence.
The TWIML AI Podcast
Unnamed donor gives record $33.8 million to MS research in B.C. with goal of saving lives
An anonymous B.C.-based philanthropist donated $33.8 million to UBC and VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation to advance research for multiple sclerosis. Media quoted medicine dean and vice-president of health Dr. Dermot Kelleher and medicine professor Dr. Megan Levings (school of biomedical engineering).
CBC, Daily Hive