Here are 5 things to know about COP15 and how it affects B.C.

Dr. David Boyd (school of public policy and global affairs; Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability; UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment) and forestry professor Dr. Peter Arcese explained how discussions in the world’s largest biodiversity summit known as COP15 will affect B.C.

Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province