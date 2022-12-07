UBC In The News
One 10-minute gratitude session helps women with body issues: UBC study
UBCO psychology researchers found that one 10-minute gratitude session can help women with body dissatisfaction.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Food prices expected to keep rising in 2023 amid biggest inflationary wave in 40 years
Canada’s Food Price Report co-written by UBC researchers found that the cost of groceries will increase by five per cent to seven per cent in 2023.
Toronto Star, CTV (Winnipeg), Yahoo
Beyond beliefs: does religious faith lead to a happier, healthier life?
Psychology professor Dr. Eric Kim explained how some people use religious faiths to create a sense of purpose in their lives.
The Guardian
Rising food prices are making it harder for charities that run food programs to help those in need
Senior fellow Dr. Gisèle Yasmeen (school of public policy and global affairs) discussed the increase in food prices.
CBC The Current (59:35 mark)
Understanding Alzheimer's disease
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem said the best treatment for Alzheimer’s is early detection.
CBC Vancouver (37:43 mark)
Young and old more likely to face severe flu. Here’s why doctors think it happens
UBCO nursing professor Dr. Marie Tarrant said she’s concerned about the uptick in hospitalizations from flu for patients and health-care systems.
ICI Radio-Canada
Governments are subsidizing the destruction of nature even as they promise to protect it
Land and food systems professor Dr. Sumeet Gulati explained how the government justifies subsidies for oil and gas companies.
The Narwhal
Speculation grows in B.C. over snap provincial election
Political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier commented on the possibility of a snap provincial election.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Glycomics research supports a cure for Type 2 diabetes from plants
Botany and forestry professor Dr. Jörg Bohlmann (Michael Smith Laboratories) wrote about research that found a plant compound that helps control blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes.
Healthing
Multiple sclerosis research in B.C. gets a boost from unnamed private donor
A $33.8-million gift has been donated to UBC and VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation for multiple sclerosis research and care.
Globe and Mail, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Four scenarios for the future of North Cowichan forests
UBC forestry researchers were hired to consider possible scenarios for forest management in North Cowichan.
The Discourse
UBC planning new $570 million flagship building for Faculty of Medicine
UBC is planning to build a new flagship building for the faculty of medicine.
Daily Hive