UBC In The News

One 10-minute gratitude session helps women with body issues: UBC study

UBCO psychology researchers found that one 10-minute gratitude session can help women with body dissatisfaction.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Food prices expected to keep rising in 2023 amid biggest inflationary wave in 40 years

Canada’s Food Price Report co-written by UBC researchers found that the cost of groceries will increase by five per cent to seven per cent in 2023.
Toronto StarCTV (Winnipeg)Yahoo

Beyond beliefs: does religious faith lead to a happier, healthier life?

Psychology professor Dr. Eric Kim explained how some people use religious faiths to create a sense of purpose in their lives.
The Guardian

Rising food prices are making it harder for charities that run food programs to help those in need

Senior fellow Dr. Gisèle Yasmeen (school of public policy and global affairs) discussed the increase in food prices.
CBC The Current (59:35 mark)

Understanding Alzheimer's disease

Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem said the best treatment for Alzheimer’s is early detection.
CBC Vancouver (37:43 mark)

Young and old more likely to face severe flu. Here’s why doctors think it happens

UBCO nursing professor Dr. Marie Tarrant said she’s concerned about the uptick in hospitalizations from flu for patients and health-care systems.
ICI Radio-Canada

Governments are subsidizing the destruction of nature even as they promise to protect it

Land and food systems professor Dr. Sumeet Gulati explained how the government justifies subsidies for oil and gas companies.
The Narwhal

Speculation grows in B.C. over snap provincial election

Political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier commented on the possibility of a snap provincial election.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Glycomics research supports a cure for Type 2 diabetes from plants

Botany and forestry professor Dr. Jörg Bohlmann (Michael Smith Laboratories) wrote about research that found a plant compound that helps control blood sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes.
Healthing

Multiple sclerosis research in B.C. gets a boost from unnamed private donor

A $33.8-million gift has been donated to UBC and VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation for multiple sclerosis research and care.
Globe and Mail, Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Four scenarios for the future of North Cowichan forests

UBC forestry researchers were hired to consider possible scenarios for forest management in North Cowichan.
The Discourse

UBC planning new $570 million flagship building for Faculty of Medicine

UBC is planning to build a new flagship building for the faculty of medicine.
Daily Hive