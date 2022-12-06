Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC biodiversity experts and delegates at COP15 Media Advisories

UBC experts are available to comment on the 15th United Nations biodiversity conference, Conference of the Parties (COP15) which will take place Dec. 7-19 in Montreal.

COP15 is the biggest biodiversity conference in a decade and will focus on protecting nature and halting biodiversity loss around the world.

COP15 delegates

Dr. David R. Boyd

UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and Environment

Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law,

Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 250-629-9984

Email: david.r.boyd@ires.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate, biodiversity, pollution (including plastic)

Human rights and environment, environmental justice

Dr. Jessica Dempsey

Associate Professor, Department of Geography

Tel: 778-987-6480

Email: jessica.dempsey@geog.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Financial resources, market mechanisms, history of the Convention on Biological Diversity negotiations, Canadian biodiversity policy, biodiversity reparations

Debt as a driver of biodiversity loss

Audrey Irvine-Broque

Graduate student, Department of Geography

Tel: 510-907-0956

Email: airvinebroque@gmail.com

Interview language(s): English

Resource mobilization, historical responsibility for ecosystem loss

Sovereign debt and austerity as impediments to biodiversity action/funding in the global South

Nature-based solutions and carbon offsets/markets

GBF target 15, on the impact of businesses on biodiversity

Dr. James Langston

Lecturer, Faculty of Forestry

Coordinator, Master of International Forestry Program

Email: james.langston@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Leading a group of 11 Master of International Forestry students attending COP15

Dr. Juliet Lu

Assistant Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

and School of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Tel: 236-996-5808

Email: juliet.lu@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

China’s global environmental leadership and role in this COP15

* Unavailable on Dec. 7 afternoon and on Dec. 8 and 15

Other experts

Lea Anderson (she/her)

Master’s student, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

Email: leamand@student.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Youth empowerment and the role of youth movements in international negotiations

Connections between human wellbeing, the climate-and-ecological crisis, and action for environmental justice

Wrote op-ed discussing COP15 impact on Canadians

Dr. Peter Arcese (he/him)

Tel: 778-350-9295 (text or email first)

Email: peter.arcese@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English, basic Swahili

Conservation planning, global trade/markets, private investment in conservation, synergistic outcomes of conservation, human well-being and economy

Evolutionary genomics/genetics and the pace of adaptation in response to rapid environmental change

Prioritization of multiple species and goals in landscape level conservation regionally and globally

Dr. Cole Burton (he/him)

Associate Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Canada Research Chair (Tier 2) in Terrestrial Mammal Conservation

Tel: 778-676-4428

Email: cole.burton@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Protected areas and wildlife conservation; human-wildlife conflict

* Limited availability from Dec. 12 afternoon through Dec. 14

Dr. Kai Chan (he/him)

Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

and Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

Canada Research Chair, Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services

Email: kaichan@ires.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Biodiversity-related governance

Dr. John S. Richardson

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Tel: 604-822-6586

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English