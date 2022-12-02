UBC In The News
Dealing with a breakup? UBC study looks at healthy ways to cope
A study by nursing professor Dr. John Oliffe (Men’s Health Research Program) explained how men can find healthy ways to recover from a partner-initiated breakup.
City News (Calgary)
One out of every five assessed species found to be at risk in Canada
Botany professor Dr. Jeannette Whitton and UBCO wildlife ecology postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb discussed a new report on biodiversity in Canada which found that thousands of wild species are at risk of being wiped out.
Dr. Whitton: CBC
Dr. Lamb: Globe and Mail
What are trees saying to each other about climate change?
Forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard and Dr. Teresa (Sm’hayetsk) Ryan discussed how trees talk to each other.
CBC Planet Wonder
Conversations with fire safety engineering specialist Felix Wiesner
Forestry professor Dr. Felix Wiesner discussed fire safety engineering in mass timber.
CBC North by Northwest (00:52 mark)
B.C. hospital increasing surgical capacity for gynecological cancers in response to long waiting times
Gynaecologic oncology clinical professor Dr. Sarah Finlayson discussed making changes to improve surgical capacity and wait time for gynecological cancer patients.
Globe and Mail
Surprise, Danielle Smith's sovereignty act is very likely constitutional
UBCO political science professor Dr. Geoffrey Sigalet commented on whether Alberta’s proposed Sovereignty Act is constitutional.
National Post
‘It was transformative’: Nelson residents reflect on attending COP27
Electrical and computer engineering graduate student Gideon Berry discussed their experience at COP27.
Black Press via Today in BC, Nelson Star, Saanich News, Terrace Standard, Victoria News, Peace Arch News, Maple Ridge-Pitt News
The comic ingenuity of Chinese protesters
Asian studies professor Dr. Christopher Rea co-wrote about how Chinese humour has a rich and varied history of feeding on political folly and its consequences.
CNN
Canada must redouble its commitment to AIDS treatment
Medicine professor Dr. Julio Montaner wrote an opinion piece calling on Canada to redouble its commitment to AIDS treatment.
Globe and Mail
What type of environmentalist are you?
Dr. Emily Huddart Kennedy argued that instead of judging a person’s behaviours or attitudes about environmental issues, we can become curious about why they believe or act as they do.
Toronto Star
On World AIDS Day, Canada must lead the way in combating HIV-AIDS
Medicine professor Dr. Julio Montaner and Dr. Viviane Dias Lima argued that Canada must lead the way in combating HIV-AIDS.
The Conversation
Reduced daycare fees are good, but B.C. needs to be more family-friendly
Professor Erez Aloni (Peter A. Allard School of Law) co-wrote about the need for B.C. to be family-friendly by advancing a family-friendly agenda that begins with parental leave, child care and housing.
Vancouver Sun
UBC outlines Vancouver campus expansion and 24,000 more residents
UBC is set to grow and densify substantially over the next 30 years with its Campus Vision 2050 project.
Daily Hive