UBC In The News
Dealing with a breakup? UBC study looks at healthy ways to cope
A study by nursing professor Dr. John Oliffe (Men’s Health Research Program) explained how men can find healthy ways to recover from a partner-initiated breakup.
City News (Vancouver), Daily Hive
Psychopaths have an insensitivity to suffering: UBCO research
A study led by UBCO pscyhology postdoctoral fellow Dr. Kimberley Kaseweter found that psychopaths may have a decreased ability to even sense someone else’s pain.
Castanet
Anti-lockdown protests growing in cities across China
Political science professor Dr. Yves Tiberghien discussed unrest in China due to the country’s zero-COVID policy.
CBC The National, CBC
2021 heat dome linked to climate change, could become once-in-10-year event: study
Dr. Sarah Henderson (school of population and public health) and Dr. Rachel White (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) discussed a study which suggests that the deadly 2021 heat dome was amplified by climate change and could become a once-in-10-year event.
Global
Metro Vancouver snowstorm: Map apps great tools, but fall down in the snow
Electrical and computer engineering professor Dr. David Michelson said the traffic chaos around Metro Vancouver is another case for the technology companies to be more transparent about the data sources they are incorporating in their navigation apps.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Vancouver non-profit helps keep babies warm in the winter
Social work professor emeritus Dr. Graham Riches said although donations are helpful in meeting people’s needs, the generosity of locals cannot solely fix the problems that stem from income inequality and poverty.
City News (Vancouver)
Cheaper gas to start the week in Metro Vancouver
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) noted the difficulty in predicting gas prices.
City News (Vancouver)
COP27 failed. So why continue with these UN climate summits?
Sociology professor Dr. David Tindall co-wrote about why continuing with climate conferences can still lead to positive outcomes.
The Conversation
Lawful invocation of the Emergencies Act does not guarantee charter compliance
Professor Brian Bird (Peter A. Allard School of Law) argued that the government must ensure that its use of emergency powers complies with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Postmedia via National Post, Ottawa Citizen