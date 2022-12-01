UBC In The News

Odds of fatal overdose higher in B.C.'s rural areas, report says

A new study co-written by Dr. Amanda Slaunwhite (school of population and public health) found that the odds of a fatal drug overdose are about 30 per cent higher in rural areas of British Columbia than in urban centres.
CBC via Yahoo

Dealing with a breakup? UBC study looks at healthy ways to cope

A study by nursing professor Dr. John Oliffe (Men’s Health Research Program) explained how men can find healthy ways to recover from a partner-initiated breakup.
City News (Vancouver), Daily Hive

Psychopaths have an insensitivity to suffering: UBCO research

A study led by UBCO pscyhology postdoctoral fellow Dr. Kimberley Kaseweter found that psychopaths may have a decreased ability to even sense someone else’s pain.
Castanet

Anti-lockdown protests growing in cities across China

Political science professor Dr. Yves Tiberghien discussed unrest in China due to the country’s zero-COVID policy.
CBC The National, CBC

Young and old more likely to face severe flu. Here's why doctors think it happens

UBCO nursing professor Dr. Marie Tarrant said she’s concerned about the uptick in hospitalizations from flu for patients and health-care systems.
CBC via Yahoo

What these constitutional law experts have to say about Alberta's proposed Sovereignty Act

UBCO political science professor Dr. Geoffrey Sigalet gave comments on Alberta’s proposed Sovereignty Act.
CBC via Yahoo

2021 heat dome linked to climate change, could become once-in-10-year event: study

Dr. Sarah Henderson (school of population and public health) and Dr. Rachel White (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) discussed a study which suggests that the deadly 2021 heat dome was amplified by climate change and could become a once-in-10-year event.
Global

Metro Vancouver snowstorm: Map apps great tools, but fall down in the snow

Electrical and computer engineering professor Dr. David Michelson said the traffic chaos around Metro Vancouver is another case for the technology companies to be more transparent about the data sources they are incorporating in their navigation apps.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province

Vancouver non-profit helps keep babies warm in the winter

Social work professor emeritus Dr. Graham Riches said although donations are helpful in meeting people’s needs, the generosity of locals cannot solely fix the problems that stem from income inequality and poverty.
City News (Vancouver)

Cheaper gas to start the week in Metro Vancouver

Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) noted the difficulty in predicting gas prices.
City News (Vancouver)

COP27 failed. So why continue with these UN climate summits?

Sociology professor Dr. David Tindall co-wrote about why continuing with climate conferences can still lead to positive outcomes.
The Conversation

Lawful invocation of the Emergencies Act does not guarantee charter compliance

Professor Brian Bird (Peter A. Allard School of Law) argued that the government must ensure that its use of emergency powers complies with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
Postmedia via National Post, Ottawa Citizen