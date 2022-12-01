UBC experts available to comment on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Saturday, Dec. 3 is the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities. UBC experts are available to comment.
Haley Branch (she/her/hers)
Doctoral candidate, Department of Botany
Email: haley.branch@biodiversity.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Lived experiences in navigating academia with both invisible and visible disabilities, including fieldwork accommodations; initiatives for disability advocacy in academia
Dr. Andrea Bundon
Assistant Professor, School of Kinesiology, and Principal Investigator at the International Collaboration on Repair Discoveries (ICORD)
Email: andrea.bundon@ubc.ca
Phone: 604–822–9168
Interview language(s): English
- Paralympic sport/para sport, gender equity in the Paralympics, disability sport media coverage, inclusive sport opportunities, disability inclusive exercise equipment and programming
Dr. Paul Gabias
Associate Professor of Psychology, UBCO
Email: paul.gabias@ubc.ca
Phone: 250–807–9383
Interview language(s): English, French
- Way finding through vision, mediated vision and touch and hearing, haptic pictures, guide dog training, lived experience with blindness, and public education about blindness
Dr. Rachelle Hole
Professor, School of Social Work and Co-director, UBC Canadian Institute for Inclusion and Citizenship
Tier 1 Principal’s Research Chair, Critical Disability Studies
Email: rachelle.hole@ubc.ca
Phone: 205–807–8741
Interview language(s): English
- Critical disability studies, intellectual and developmental disabilities
Nigel Howard
Adjunct Professor, Department of Linguistics
Interview language(s): American Sign Language (ASL)
- Signed languages including ASL, misuse of the term ‘disability’, Deaf culture, ASL interpreting
Nigel and an interpreter will be available via Zoom from 10am to 12pm on Friday 2nd December. Please email alex.walls@ubc.ca to book a time
Professor Tal Jarus
Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy
Email: tal.jarus@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- The facilitators and barriers for the participation of disabled students and clinicians in the health and human service professions, accessibility in the health and human service professions, experiences of disabled students at higher education in general and in the health and human service professions in particular, use of arts/theatre to depict the experience of disabled students and health practitioners
Dr. Ben Mortenson
Associate Professor, Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy
Email: ben.mortenson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Accessibility of the built and natural environment, social environment and transportation, assistive technology
Dr. Bonita Sawatzky
Associate Professor and Director, Respect, Equity, Accessibility, Diversity and Inclusion (READI), Department of Orthopaedics, and Principal Investigator, ICORD
Email: bonita.sawatzky@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Wheelchair and gait mobility, efficiency in mobility and mobility devices – ‘preserve it to conserve it’, improving physical accessibility to medical clinics
*Available Monday to Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT
Dr. Tim Stainton
Professor, School of Social Work and Co-director, Canadian Institute for Inclusion and Citizenship
Email: Timothy.Stainton@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Citizenship and inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, current issues and concerns for persons with disabilities in Canada