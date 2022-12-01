Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts available to comment on International Day of Persons with Disabilities Media Advisories

Saturday, Dec. 3 is the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities. UBC experts are available to comment.

Haley Branch (she/her/hers)

Doctoral candidate, Department of Botany

Email: haley.branch@biodiversity.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Lived experiences in navigating academia with both invisible and visible disabilities, including fieldwork accommodations; initiatives for disability advocacy in academia

Dr. Andrea Bundon

Assistant Professor, School of Kinesiology, and Principal Investigator at the International Collaboration on Repair Discoveries (ICORD)

Email: andrea.bundon@ubc.ca

Phone: 604–822–9168

Interview language(s): English

Paralympic sport/para sport, gender equity in the Paralympics, disability sport media coverage, inclusive sport opportunities, disability inclusive exercise equipment and programming

Dr. Paul Gabias

Associate Professor of Psychology, UBCO

Email: paul.gabias@ubc.ca

Phone: 250–807–9383

Interview language(s): English, French

Way finding through vision, mediated vision and touch and hearing, haptic pictures, guide dog training, lived experience with blindness, and public education about blindness

Dr. Rachelle Hole

Professor, School of Social Work and Co-director, UBC Canadian Institute for Inclusion and Citizenship

Tier 1 Principal’s Research Chair, Critical Disability Studies

Email: rachelle.hole@ubc.ca

Phone: 205–807–8741

Interview language(s): English

Critical disability studies, intellectual and developmental disabilities

Nigel Howard

Adjunct Professor, Department of Linguistics

Interview language(s): American Sign Language (ASL)

Signed languages including ASL, misuse of the term ‘disability’, Deaf culture, ASL interpreting

Nigel and an interpreter will be available via Zoom from 10am to 12pm on Friday 2nd December. Please email alex.walls@ubc.ca to book a time

Professor Tal Jarus

Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy

Email: tal.jarus@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

The facilitators and barriers for the participation of disabled students and clinicians in the health and human service professions, accessibility in the health and human service professions, experiences of disabled students at higher education in general and in the health and human service professions in particular, use of arts/theatre to depict the experience of disabled students and health practitioners

Dr. Ben Mortenson

Associate Professor, Department of Occupational Science and Occupational Therapy

Email: ben.mortenson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Accessibility of the built and natural environment, social environment and transportation, assistive technology

Dr. Bonita Sawatzky

Associate Professor and Director, Respect, Equity, Accessibility, Diversity and Inclusion (READI), Department of Orthopaedics, and Principal Investigator, ICORD

Email: bonita.sawatzky@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Wheelchair and gait mobility, efficiency in mobility and mobility devices – ‘preserve it to conserve it’, improving physical accessibility to medical clinics

*Available Monday to Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

Dr. Tim Stainton

Professor, School of Social Work and Co-director, Canadian Institute for Inclusion and Citizenship

Email: Timothy.Stainton@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English