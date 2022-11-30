UBC In The News
Movember is coming to a close, but the conversation doesn't need to end
City News mentioned a new research led by psychotherapy professor Dr. John Ogrodniczuk (Men’s HealthResearch Program) which found that nearly half of Canadian men are at risk of depression.
City News (Vancouver)
UBCO study tracking travel through COVID needs your help
A study led by UBCO civil engineering professor Dr. Mahmudur Fatmi is looking into how travel patterns changed through the COVID-19 pandemic.
InfoTel
Is our universe a hologram? Physicists debate famous idea on its 25th anniversary
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Mark Van Raamsdonk discussed imaginary spacetime called anti–de Sitter space and fields in the absence of gravity, called a conformal field theory.
Scientific American
Egypt's tolerance to climate change saves 'coral worldwide'
Geography professor Dr. Simon Donner (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) noted the signs of damage to corals in Sharm el-Sheikh.
Express
Insiders warn of crunch coming for Calgary rental market. Prices expected to go even higher
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) discussed what motivates landlords to raise rent.
CBC
Justice Minister David Lametti under fire for ‘unbelievable’ comparisons between euthanasia and suicide
Psychiatry professor emeritus Dr. Derryck Smith weighed in on Justice Minister David Lametti’s comments on medical assistance in dying.
Toronto Star
How to spend a resource sector financial windfall
Dr. Kin Lo (Sauder School of Business) noted that recent resource company windfalls need to be weighed against the fact that commodities are cyclical.
Business in Vancouver
To fight the climate crisis, we need to stop expanding offshore drilling for oil and gas
Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Daniel Skerritt (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) argued that a critical step towards reducing global emissions is to halt the expansion of offshore oil and gas extraction, while ramping down future production.
The Conversation via Yahoo, National Post, Winnipeg Free Press (subscription)
Optimism in Ocean: climate solutions leader sees green future in blue tech
UBC lead climate venture studio and entrepreneur in residence Shannon Bard discussed her work supporting startups amidst a shift from “dirty” to “clean” industry and a transition from an exploitative approach to a regenerative one.
Douglas Magazine