This is how the U.S. totally misjudged the war in Ukraine
Anthropology professor Dr. Hugh Gusterson (school of public policy and global affairs) discussed the U.S. and allied intelligence agencies’ predictions about the Russo-Ukrainian War.
The Daily Beast
Chinese-Canadian mayors take the municipal reins in British Columbia
History professor Dr. Henry Yu noted the significance of the election of two B.C. mayors that are of Chinese descent.
South China Morning Post
Ticketholders choose not to attend Arcade Fire concert
Christie Stephenson, executive director of the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at the UBC Sauder School of Business, gave comments on consumers’ requests for Arcade Fire ticket refunds.
CBC Vancouver News at 6 (3:47 mark)
Where is the government’s promised Council of Economic Advisors? We sure could use it
Economics professor Dr. Kevin Milligan noted the slow establishment of the Council of Economic Advisors.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
iPhone factory revolt: What's next after police beatings of Chinese workers protesting wages, COVID policy
UBCO political science professor Dr. Manfred Elfstrom gave comments on the latest labour and political protests in China.
Toronto Star
'Bears know no borders:' Washington state considers options to reintroduce grizzlies in wilderness near Manning Park
UBCO wildlife ecology postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb said people coexist with grizzlies in many places, including in B.C., but it comes with challenges.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. floods: Family's struggle to heal a year after being hit by atmospheric river mudslide
Dr. Ingrid Söchting, director of UBC psychology clinic, said recovering mentally from unexpected traumatic events can be difficult for victims, but also for first responders and health care workers.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Peak pandemic spending led to 'tip inflation' for B.C.'s service industry
Sauder School of Business professors Dr. Darren Dahl and Dr. Tim Silk discussed the expansion of tipping and higher tips in the service industry.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, New Westminster Record, Squamish Chief
Tipping the scales: How much British Columbians dish out on tips, taxes and fees
Professor of teaching Dr. Tim Silk (Sauder School of Business) discussed how much British Columbians pay attention to the taxes and fees when tipping.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Castanet, Times Colonist
The Home Front: Student spaces offer ‘hotel-like’ living experience
Vancouver Sun featured UBC’s new student residence with gifted names from Musqueam, tə šxʷhəleləm̓s tə k̓ʷaƛ̓kʷəʔaʔɬ (The Houses of the Ones Belonging to the Saltwater).
Vancouver Sun