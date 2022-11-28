UBC In The News
Are trees talking underground? For scientists, it’s in dispute.
Media discussed research on whether shared fungal networks help trees to communicate or thrive, and mentioned work by UBCO biology professor Dr. Melanie Jones and UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard.
New York Times via Bangkok Post
Rats blamed for eating 500 kilograms of cannabis stored by Indian police
A 2016 UBC psychology study found the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana made lab rats lazy.
CNN via CTV
Canada has more family doctors than ever. Why is it so hard to see them?
A 2020 study co-written by family practice professor Dr. Rita McCracken found that most doctors in B.C.’s Lower Mainland supplemented their community-based, primary care work with part-time hours in other practice areas.
Globe and Mail
Seafood rate growth declining
A study led by Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) found that the growth rate of seafood is declining and that aquaculture is not a solution for the declining numbers.
CTV
UBC researcher looks into new prostate cancer treatment
Medicine postdoctoral fellow Dr. Stephen Choi is exploring the role of lactic acid to develop a first-of-its-kind treatment for prostate cancers.
City News (Vancouver)
How can fisheries managers account for climate risk?
Research led by Dr. William Cheung (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) found that global fish stocks can’t rebuild if nothing is done to halt climate change and overfishing.
The Independent (Newfoundland and Labrador)
In coastal communities, the toxic legacy of pulp and paper mills
Chemical engineering and wood science professor Dr. Orlando Rojas noted the big shift in making pulp and paper mills more diversified.
Hakai Magazine via Undark
Families with a proud legacy in China
Political science professor Dr. Paul Evans was quoted about Canadian missionaries in China during the Cold War.
China Daily (Hong Kong)
Canada wants to welcome 500,000 immigrants a year by 2025. Can our country keep up?
Economics professor Dr. David Green noted the need for more planning to welcome more immigrants to Canada.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
A lot wrong with Poilievre’s recent video on his bonkers drug policy
Professor Benjamin Perrin (Peter A. Allard School of Law) was quoted about Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s new video on Vancouver’s toxic drug crisis.
The Hill Times
The federal government is less likely to protect an at-risk fish if people like to eat it
Zoology professor Dr. Eric Taylor said we’re not using the main legislative tool we have, the Species At Risk Act, to protect species that are at risk of extinction.
The Narwhal
Holiday shoppers cut back as mortgage rates rise
Professor of teaching Dr. Tim Silk (Sauder School of Business) discussed this year’s holiday shopping predictions in light of higher inflation, higher interest rates and larger mortgage payments.
Business in Vancouver
Peak pandemic spending led to 'tip inflation' for B.C.'s service industry
Sauder School of Business professors Dr. Darren Dahl and Dr. Tim Silk discussed the expansion of tipping and higher tips in the service industry.
Glacier Media via Richmond News, Alaska Highway News, Squamish Chief, North Shore News, Delta Optimist
Canada doesn’t appear to have a plan to welcome climate migrants
Geography professor Jemima Baada noted that countries in the Global South are disproportionately bearing the burden of climate change.
New Canadian Media via Yahoo
The detention of migrants in Canadian jails is a public health emergency
Research assistant Emma Stirling-Cameron (Centre for Gender and Sexual Health Equity) co-wrote about why it’s time for the federal government to abolish immigration detention in Canada.
The Conversation via Yahoo