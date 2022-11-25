UBC In The News
Rats blamed for eating 500 kilograms of cannabis stored by Indian police
A 2016 psychology study found the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana made lab rats lazy.
CNN
Climate change is causing narwhals to change migration patterns
A new report led by postdoctoral fellow Dr. Courtney Shuert (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) found that narwhals are changing their migration patterns due to changing Arctic climates.
Bloomberg
New mRNA vaccine targeting all known flu strains shows early promise
Media mentioned biochemistry professor Dr. Pieter Cullis for developing lipid nanoparticles, a successful delivery system for mRNA vaccines.
CBC, ICI Radio-Canada
B.C. study finds low but increased risk of myocarditis after 2nd Moderna COVID shot
Clinical professor Dr. Naveed Janjua discussed his study which suggested that heart muscle inflammation related to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are rare but higher than expected among young men who got a second dose of Moderna compared with those who were administered Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, Hamilton Spectator, CTV
Concerns over affordability arise following BC’s new housing initiatives
Victoria’s Community Social Planning Council housing equity report was made in collaboration with the Housing Assessment Resource Tools (HART) project. HART associate director Dr. Craig Jones was quoted.
Victoria Buzz
In Mexico, Aztec dig sets new records as royal mystery deepens
Anthropology research associate and lecturer Dr. Diana Moreiras gave comments on the discovery of Aztec ritual offerings underneath downtown Mexico City.
Reuters
‘No safe place’: Kiribati seeks donors to raise islands from encroaching seas
Geography professor Dr. Simon Donner (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) said with a lower rate of sea level rise it’s conceivable that Kiribati survives but I’m not sure how the communities survive without a huge investment in adaption.
The Guardian
'Call Me By Your Name': Is it still an important cultural touchstone, five years later?
Lecturer Dr. Cameron Crookston (UBCO faculty of creative and critical studies) commented on cultural significance of the film, Call Me By Your Name.
USA Today
Fewer chemicals is good news for Earth’s ozone. Here’s why
Professor of teaching Dr. Tara Ivanochko (department of Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) explained why we need to protect the Earth’s ozone.
CBC Kids
Diabetes documentary shows the ups and downs for patients in clinical trials
Pathology and laboratory medicine professor Dr. Bruce Verchere discussed stem cell therapy clinical trials for Type 1 diabetes patients.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Sex with student, stalking estranged wife, deleting cellphone video: Report outlines B.C. police misconduct cases
CTV quoted UBC Innocence Project’s concerns from B.C.’s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner annual report.
CTV
What's B.C.'s risk when it comes to fracking-triggered earthquakes?
Dr. Erik Eberhardt (department of Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) said his preliminary research suggests human-triggered earthquakes have an upper limit.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Powell River Peak, Squamish Chief
Eby’s new bail directive won’t make us safer, but will worsen justice system woes
Professor Benjamin Perrin (Peter A. Allard School of Law) argued that B.C. Premier David Eby’s new bail directive for provincial Crown prosecutors won’t make British Columbians any safer.
Vancouver Sun
UBC Okanagan working with Lululemon to create next-generation fabric
Postdoctoral fellow Dr. Farzan Gholamreza (UBCO’s Cluster of Research Excellence in Comfort Enhancing Technologies) discussed developing next-generation fabric to keep people warm, dry and comfortable, no matter the temperature or level of exertion.
Black Press via Kelowna Capital News, Peace Arch News, Abbotsford News, Surrey Now-Leader, Aldergrove Star, Summerland Review