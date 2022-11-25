B.C. study finds low but increased risk of myocarditis after 2nd Moderna COVID shot

Clinical professor Dr. Naveed Janjua discussed his study which suggested that heart muscle inflammation related to COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are rare but higher than expected among young men who got a second dose of Moderna compared with those who were administered Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine.

Canadian Press via Toronto Star, Hamilton Spectator, CTV