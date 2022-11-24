UBC In The News

Dr. Corey Nislow on sending yeast and algae to space

Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow discussed sending yeast and algae cultures into space through NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission.
CBC North by Northwest

Turning wood into biodegradable packing foam

UBC forestry researchers and the Wet’suwet’en First Nation collaborated to develop environmentally friendly packaging foam. Forestry professor Dr. Feng Jiang was interviewed.
BNN Bloomberg

Can wild and farmed fish co-exist?

A study led by Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) found that aquaculture is not a solution for declining numbers of fish in the wild.
Glacier Media via Business in VancouverSquamish ChiefPique NewsmagazineBurnaby NowPowell River PeakVancouver is AwesomeBowen Island UndercurrentCoast ReporterAlaska Highway News

Hidden ways the holidays harm the environment and how you can reduce the waste

Dr. Katherine White (Sauder School of Business) said people can still enjoy the magic and wonder of the holidays while staying informed to weigh their consumer decisions better.
ABC News

Nature's real-life vampires

Zoology professor Dr. Ben Matthews explained why mosquitoes need blood.
BBC Science Focus

Federal ruling gives B.C. workers hope for collective agreement after going on strike for three years

Dr. Supriya Routh (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on a federal ruling which gave B.C. telecommunications workers hope for a collective agreement after going on strike for three years.
CBC

Why some young Nova Scotians say they can't afford to stay in the province

Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) said now is the time for policy change at all levels of government to prioritize housing affordability.
CBC via Yahoo

B.C. bail policy change raises Charter concerns

Professor Benjamin Perrin (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on B.C.’s updated policy on bail, aimed at keeping dangerous offenders off the street.
Globe and Mail

Green space fell across B.C. cities since 2000: StatCan

Forestry professor Dr. Lorien Nesbitt said green space in urban settings offers a number of health benefits, such as helping to lower stress, and can have positive impacts on early childhood development and pregnancy outcomes.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province

Opposition calls for investigation into Ontario for-profit group home chain

Social work professor Dr. Grant Charles commented on allegations by workers and youth of widespread neglect in Ontario’s child-welfare system.
Global101.1 Big FM

New B.C. housing minister position draws mixed reaction

Dr. Tsur Sommerville (Sauder School of Business) commented on the creation of a new standalone ministry to manage housing affordability in B.C.
City News (Vancouver)

Speculation and vacancy tax generating millions, is being expanded, government says

Dr. Tsur Somerville (UBC Sauder School of Business) said the decrease in the number of B.C. property owners paying the speculation and vacancy tax is striking.
Glacier Media via Times ColonistPique NewsmagazineVancouver Sun

What's B.C.'s risk when it comes to fracking-triggered earthquakes?

Dr. Erik Eberhardt (department of Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) said his preliminary research suggests human-triggered earthquakes have an upper limit.
Glacier Media via North Shore NewsPrince George Citizen, Pique Newsmagazine

New B.C. law to target source of luxury wealth in money laundering crackdown

Media mentioned UBC’s Anti-Corruption Law Program webinar on the key recommendations arising from the Report of the Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in B.C.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunThe Province