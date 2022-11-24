UBC In The News
Dr. Corey Nislow on sending yeast and algae to space
Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow discussed sending yeast and algae cultures into space through NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission.
CBC North by Northwest
Turning wood into biodegradable packing foam
UBC forestry researchers and the Wet’suwet’en First Nation collaborated to develop environmentally friendly packaging foam. Forestry professor Dr. Feng Jiang was interviewed.
BNN Bloomberg
Can wild and farmed fish co-exist?
A study led by Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) found that aquaculture is not a solution for declining numbers of fish in the wild.
Glacier Media via Business in Vancouver, Squamish Chief, Pique Newsmagazine, Burnaby Now, Powell River Peak, Vancouver is Awesome, Bowen Island Undercurrent, Coast Reporter, Alaska Highway News
Hidden ways the holidays harm the environment and how you can reduce the waste
Dr. Katherine White (Sauder School of Business) said people can still enjoy the magic and wonder of the holidays while staying informed to weigh their consumer decisions better.
ABC News
Nature's real-life vampires
Zoology professor Dr. Ben Matthews explained why mosquitoes need blood.
BBC Science Focus
Federal ruling gives B.C. workers hope for collective agreement after going on strike for three years
Dr. Supriya Routh (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on a federal ruling which gave B.C. telecommunications workers hope for a collective agreement after going on strike for three years.
CBC
B.C. bail policy change raises Charter concerns
Professor Benjamin Perrin (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on B.C.’s updated policy on bail, aimed at keeping dangerous offenders off the street.
Globe and Mail
Green space fell across B.C. cities since 2000: StatCan
Forestry professor Dr. Lorien Nesbitt said green space in urban settings offers a number of health benefits, such as helping to lower stress, and can have positive impacts on early childhood development and pregnancy outcomes.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Opposition calls for investigation into Ontario for-profit group home chain
Social work professor Dr. Grant Charles commented on allegations by workers and youth of widespread neglect in Ontario’s child-welfare system.
Global, 101.1 Big FM
New B.C. housing minister position draws mixed reaction
Dr. Tsur Sommerville (Sauder School of Business) commented on the creation of a new standalone ministry to manage housing affordability in B.C.
City News (Vancouver)
Speculation and vacancy tax generating millions, is being expanded, government says
Dr. Tsur Somerville (UBC Sauder School of Business) said the decrease in the number of B.C. property owners paying the speculation and vacancy tax is striking.
Glacier Media via Times Colonist, Pique Newsmagazine, Vancouver Sun
What's B.C.'s risk when it comes to fracking-triggered earthquakes?
Dr. Erik Eberhardt (department of Earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) said his preliminary research suggests human-triggered earthquakes have an upper limit.
Glacier Media via North Shore News, Prince George Citizen, Pique Newsmagazine
New B.C. law to target source of luxury wealth in money laundering crackdown
Media mentioned UBC’s Anti-Corruption Law Program webinar on the key recommendations arising from the Report of the Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in B.C.
