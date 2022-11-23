UBC In The News
B.C. scientists and First Nation create decomposing ‘biofoam’ packaging from wood
UBC forestry researchers and the Wet’suwet’en First Nation collaborated to develop environmentally friendly packaging foam. Media quoted forestry professor Dr. Feng Jiang and Reg Ogen, president and chief executive officer of Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s Yinka Dene Economic Development Partnership.
Will B.C. be next to ban open-net fish farms after slew of U.S. states halt practice?
A new study led by Dr. Gideon Mordecai (Institute for Oceans and Fisheries) has found that 70 per cent of salmon waste samples collected from fish farms tested positive for genetic traces of Piscine orthoreovirus.
Men's mental health suffering in the workplace, survey finds
New research led by psychotherapy professor Dr. John Ogrodniczuk (Men’s HealthResearch Program) found that nearly half of Canadian men are at risk of depression.
Bike share programs have been quietly polluting for years. Now companies like Lime and Lyft are improving design and operations to deliver on sustainability promises
Dr. Kelly Clifton (school of community and regional planning) commented on the overall carbon emissions impact of micromobility devices.
Biden subpoena incoming as GOP faces 'overwhelming pressure' to probe him
Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk discussed the U.S. Republican Party’s push to subpoena President Joe Biden.
Fungi are fundamental: Scientists say spore producers can mitigate climate change
Forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard was quoted about the microbial network of fungi.
Health matters: Bivalent vaccines and pregnancy
Obstetrics and gynaecology professor Dr. Deborah Money discussed the new bivalent booster, and what it means for women who are pregnant.
The price of paper
Chemical engineering and wood science professor Dr. Orlando Rojas noted the big shift in making pulp and paper mills more diversified.
Reports, inspections, a death: Red flags raised for years inside kids group home chain
Social work professor Dr. Grant Charles gave comments on potential overmedication of children in the child welfare system.
Five questions: UBC Sauder's new dean Darren Dahl shares his hopes for the university
B.C. Business interviewed professor and dean Dr. Darren Dahl about his goals for UBC’s Sauder School of Business.
