UBC In The News
B.C. scientists and First Nation create decomposing ‘biofoam’ packaging from wood
UBC forestry researchers and the Wet’suwet’en First Nation collaborated to develop environmentally friendly packaging foam. UBC forestry professor Dr. Feng Jiang and Reg Ogen, president and chief executive officer of Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s Yinka Dene Economic Development Partnership were quoted.
Energi Media, Canadian Press via Globe and Mail, Global, ICI Radio-Canada (English)
Green spaces are beneficial for young adults
A study by forestry researchers Dr. Sara Barron and Dr. Emily J. Rugel found that there should be more greenspaces to support mental health among young adults.
Earth.com
B.C. clinical trial showing promising signs for Type 1 diabetes cure
UBC medicine researchers are seeking volunteers to test a drug typically used to treat Crohn’s disease to treat Type 1 diabetes in its early stages. Endocrinology clinical professor Dr. Thomas Elliott was quoted.
CTV, Black Press via Haida Gwaii Observer, Abbotsford News, Terrace Standard
Artemis 1 has launched
Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow discussed sending yeast and algae cultures into space through NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission.
CKNW Weekend Mornings (11:10 mark)
International body likely to protect many shark and ray species
Marine biologist Dr. Amanda Vincent (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) noted the significance of the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora regulating the trade of 100 species of sharks and rays.
Science Magazine
Doctors slam Canada's 'perverted' new law that allows people to be euthanized if they are suffering from mental health problems
Nursing professor Dr. Sally Thorne gave comments on Canada’s law on medically assisted dying.
Daily Mail
Navigating RSV, flu and COVID
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem explained who’s at risk of contracting respiratory illnesses and what British Columbians can do to mitigate them.
CBC Vancouver News at 6 (23:06 mark)
Former Harper adviser denounces Pierre Poilievre drug policy unveiled in video
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Benjamin Perrin commented on Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s new video on Vancouver’s toxic drug crisis.
Globe and Mail
‘Like a zombie’: Ontario group home chain accused of overmedicating kids in care
Social work professor Dr. Grant Charles commented on potential overmedication of children in the child welfare system.
Global, Fresh Radio 104.5
'Volatile' oil market will make for unpredictable gas prices, expert says
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) commented on gas prices in B.C.
City News (Vancouver)
B.C. government updates on respiratory illness
Clinical professor and vice-dean of education in medicine Dr. Roger Wong commented on B.C. government’s public health announcement.
OMNI TV (Cantonese)
Transdisciplinarity: Universities have a chance to lead
Engineering and education researchers, Aishwarya Ramachandran, Klara Abdi, Dr. Amanda Giang, Dr. Derek Gladwin and Dr. Naoko Ellis, argued that transdisciplinary approaches in higher education can help address catastrophic climate impacts, species extinction and future pandemics.
University World News
Kamloops prosecutors still deciding on murder retrial for Gerald Klassen
Castanet mentioned lecturer Tamara Levyfound (Peter A. Allard School of Law) in a story about the UBC’s Innocence Project and the retrial of Gerald Bernard Klassen, who was convicted of murder in 1993.
Castanet
'This feels like a dream!' Tsawwassen baker is best in Canada
Sauder School of Business student Lauren Tjoe is the winner of the sixth season of the Great Canadian Baking Show.
Delta Optimist
Chinese-Canadian doctor appointed to the Order of Canada
Clinical professor and vice-dean of education in medicine Dr. Roger Wong was appointed to the Order of Canada.
OMNI TV (Cantonese)