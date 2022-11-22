UBC In The News

B.C. scientists and First Nation create decomposing ‘biofoam’ packaging from wood

UBC forestry researchers and the Wet’suwet’en First Nation collaborated to develop environmentally friendly packaging foam. UBC forestry professor Dr. Feng Jiang and Reg Ogen, president and chief executive officer of Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s Yinka Dene Economic Development Partnership were quoted.
Energi Media, Canadian Press via Globe and MailGlobalICI Radio-Canada (English)

Green spaces are beneficial for young adults

A study by forestry researchers Dr. Sara Barron and Dr. Emily J. Rugel found that there should be more greenspaces to support mental health among young adults.
Earth.com

B.C. clinical trial showing promising signs for Type 1 diabetes cure

UBC medicine researchers are seeking volunteers to test a drug typically used to treat Crohn’s disease to treat Type 1 diabetes in its early stages. Endocrinology clinical professor Dr. Thomas Elliott was quoted.
CTV, Black Press via Haida Gwaii ObserverAbbotsford NewsTerrace Standard

Artemis 1 has launched

Pharmaceutical sciences professor Dr. Corey Nislow discussed sending yeast and algae cultures into space through NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission.
CKNW Weekend Mornings (11:10 mark)

International body likely to protect many shark and ray species

Marine biologist Dr. Amanda Vincent (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries) noted the significance of the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora regulating the trade of 100 species of sharks and rays.
Science Magazine

Doctors slam Canada's 'perverted' new law that allows people to be euthanized if they are suffering from mental health problems

Nursing professor Dr. Sally Thorne gave comments on Canada’s law on medically assisted dying.
Daily Mail

Nuclear power no solution for the N.W.T., some experts suggest

Dr. M.V. Ramana (school of public policy and global affairs) discussed the cost of building small modular reactors.
CBC via Yahoo

Navigating RSV, flu and COVID

Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem explained who’s at risk of contracting respiratory illnesses and what British Columbians can do to mitigate them.
CBC Vancouver News at 6 (23:06 mark)

Former Harper adviser denounces Pierre Poilievre drug policy unveiled in video

Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Benjamin Perrin commented on Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre’s new video on Vancouver’s toxic drug crisis.
Globe and Mail

‘Like a zombie’: Ontario group home chain accused of overmedicating kids in care

Social work professor Dr. Grant Charles commented on potential overmedication of children in the child welfare system.
GlobalFresh Radio 104.5

'Volatile' oil market will make for unpredictable gas prices, expert says

Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) commented on gas prices in B.C.
City News (Vancouver)

B.C. government updates on respiratory illness

Clinical professor and vice-dean of education in medicine Dr. Roger Wong commented on B.C. government’s public health announcement.
OMNI TV (Cantonese)

Transdisciplinarity: Universities have a chance to lead

Engineering and education researchers, Aishwarya Ramachandran, Klara Abdi, Dr. Amanda Giang, Dr. Derek Gladwin and Dr. Naoko Ellis, argued that transdisciplinary approaches in higher education can help address catastrophic climate impacts, species extinction and future pandemics.
University World News

Kamloops prosecutors still deciding on murder retrial for Gerald Klassen

Castanet mentioned lecturer Tamara Levyfound (Peter A. Allard School of Law) in a story about the UBC’s Innocence Project and the retrial of Gerald Bernard Klassen, who was convicted of murder in 1993.
Castanet

'This feels like a dream!' Tsawwassen baker is best in Canada

Sauder School of Business student Lauren Tjoe is the winner of the sixth season of the Great Canadian Baking Show.
Delta Optimist

Chinese-Canadian doctor appointed to the Order of Canada

Clinical professor and vice-dean of education in medicine Dr. Roger Wong was appointed to the Order of Canada.
OMNI TV (Cantonese)