UBC In The News

Scientists say farmed fish can't replace fish caught in the wild

Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) discussed his research which found that aquaculture is not a solution for declining numbers of fish in the wild.
The Jefferson Exchange

UBC studying the effects of living with parents in your 30s

Sociology PhD candidate Umay Kader is recruiting 50 participants ages 25 to 34 who still live with their parents, to help study the effects of living at home.
CTV via iHeartRadio

More parks needed for youth mental health in Vancouver: study

Forestry researchers Dr. Sara Barron and Dr. Emily J. Rugel discussed their study which found that there should be more greenspaces to support mental health among young adults.
City News (Vancouver), Black Press via Mission City RecordVictoria NewsThe Free PressAbbotsford News

First Nation in B.C. partners with university researchers to develop biodegradable packing foam

UBC forestry researchers and the Wet’suwet’en First Nation collaborated to develop environmentally friendly packaging foam. UBC forestry professor Dr. Feng Jiang and Reg Ogen, president and chief executive officer of Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s Yinka Dene Economic Development Partnership were quoted.
Windspeaker via Penticton HeraldYahoo

COP27: coral conservation groups alarmed over ‘catastrophic losses’

Geography professor Dr. Simon Donner (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) noted the signs of disease and possible heat-related damage to corals in Sharm el-Sheikh.
The Guardian (digitalvideo)

Kamala Harris was the real winner of the midterms

Political science professor Dr. Paul Quirk commented on how U.S. vice-president Kamala Harris played a factor in the Democratic Party’s successes during the midterm elections.
Newsweek via MSN

Canada reacts to alleged Chinese political interference

Dr. Paul Evans (school of public policy and global affairs) said any new allegations about China’s involvement in Canadian politics should be kept in proportion to actual influence.
Voice of America

Chinese students in Canada mobilize covertly to deliver anti-Xi message

Asian studies professor Dr. Josephine Chiu-Duke commented on the risks Chinese students take protesting the Chinese government.
Globe and Mail

Manitoba considers move to permanent daylight time, but there are conditions

Psychiatry professor Dr. Raymond Lam said standard time is healthier and more in line with the body’s circadian rhythm.
Canadian Press via Toronto StarGlobalCTVCalgary Herald

Is Canada expanding Medical Assistance in Dying too quickly?

Psychiatry clinical professor emeritus Dr. Derryck Smith commented on medically assisted death in Canada.
Toronto Star podcast – It’s Political

What are the best universities in Canada? Ranking revealed

UBC has been ranked second in Canada in the U.S. News Best Global University list.
CTV