UBC In The News
Scientists say farmed fish can't replace fish caught in the wild
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) discussed his research which found that aquaculture is not a solution for declining numbers of fish in the wild.
The Jefferson Exchange
UBC studying the effects of living with parents in your 30s
Sociology PhD candidate Umay Kader is recruiting 50 participants ages 25 to 34 who still live with their parents, to help study the effects of living at home.
CTV via iHeartRadio
More parks needed for youth mental health in Vancouver: study
Forestry researchers Dr. Sara Barron and Dr. Emily J. Rugel discussed their study which found that there should be more greenspaces to support mental health among young adults.
City News (Vancouver), Black Press via Mission City Record, Victoria News, The Free Press, Abbotsford News
First Nation in B.C. partners with university researchers to develop biodegradable packing foam
UBC forestry researchers and the Wet’suwet’en First Nation collaborated to develop environmentally friendly packaging foam. UBC forestry professor Dr. Feng Jiang and Reg Ogen, president and chief executive officer of Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s Yinka Dene Economic Development Partnership were quoted.
Windspeaker via Penticton Herald, Yahoo
COP27: coral conservation groups alarmed over ‘catastrophic losses’
Geography professor Dr. Simon Donner (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) noted the signs of disease and possible heat-related damage to corals in Sharm el-Sheikh.
The Guardian (digital, video)
Canada reacts to alleged Chinese political interference
Dr. Paul Evans (school of public policy and global affairs) said any new allegations about China’s involvement in Canadian politics should be kept in proportion to actual influence.
Voice of America
Chinese students in Canada mobilize covertly to deliver anti-Xi message
Asian studies professor Dr. Josephine Chiu-Duke commented on the risks Chinese students take protesting the Chinese government.
Globe and Mail
Manitoba considers move to permanent daylight time, but there are conditions
Psychiatry professor Dr. Raymond Lam said standard time is healthier and more in line with the body’s circadian rhythm.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, Global, CTV, Calgary Herald
Is Canada expanding Medical Assistance in Dying too quickly?
Psychiatry clinical professor emeritus Dr. Derryck Smith commented on medically assisted death in Canada.
Toronto Star podcast – It’s Political
What are the best universities in Canada? Ranking revealed
UBC has been ranked second in Canada in the U.S. News Best Global University list.
CTV