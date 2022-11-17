UBC In The News
Photos: Climate reshapes life for northern gannets on Canada isle
Al Jazeera mentioned a 2015 UBC study which found that seabird populations have fallen 70 per cent since the mid-20th century.
Al Jazeera
Young adults living at home with their parents go under UBC researcher’s ‘microscope’
Sociology PhD candidate Umay Kader is researching about people ages 25 to 34 who live with their parents in Metro Vancouver to learn how they navigate living arrangements.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Black Press via Victoria News, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadow News, Cloverdale Reporter, Today in B.C., Peace Arch News, Kelowna Capital News, Langley Advance Times
UBCO study supports low-carbohydrate high-fat diets
A new UBCO study indicated that low-carbohydrate high-fat diets, when introduced by primary health professionals, can help improve weight loss and cardiovascular health in some patients. Southern Medical Program student Alex Myshak-Davis and occupational science and therapy professor Dr. Brodie Sakakibara were quoted.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Pique Newsmagazine, Alaska Highway News
The good delusion: has effective altruism broken bad?
Mathematics and computer science alumnus Ben Chugg and computer science PhD candidate Vaden Masrani discussed effective altruism.
Economist (subscription)
UBC professor Dr. Tom Davidoff checks in on the current B.C. housing market
Dr. Thomas Davidoff (Sauder School of Business) discussed the current state of B.C.’s housing market.
CBC On the Coast
The sweet taste of protest leaves sour taste in some mouths
Lecturer Adam Pankratz (Sauder School of Business) commented on climate activists vandalizing art and culture pieces to protest the Coastal Gas Pipeline.
CBC On the Coast (8:15 mark)
B.C. Liberals gamble on a new name: B.C. United
Political science professor Dr. Gerald Baier said the B.C. Liberals’ new name will likely play well with the “capital C conservative side of the coalition.”
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Toronto Sun, Canoe
Here's why B.C. is not mandating masks in schools
Clinical professor Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi said there are “no cons” to wearing a mask given the benefits at this time.
Delta Optimist
Plant-based fish paves way for vegan sushi in Vancouver
Dr. U. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) noted that a new fish substitute will make sushi a more sustainable food.
City News (Vancouver)
Massive banner sparks debate about Vancouver police and the DTES
Professor Benjamin Perrin (Peter A. Allard School of Law) noted that there’s a massive epidemic in Canada regarding the use of police force, including the death of individuals who are in mental health distress.
Glacier Media via Castanet
B.C. Real Estate Association predicts full-year sales in 2022 will fall by one-third
Dr. Tsur Somerville (Sauder School of Business) noted that the cooling of the housing market is not a good thing for first-time home buyers
Sing Tao
Will expanding Canada’s plutonium interests support the peaceful use of nuclear energy?
Dr. M.V. Ramana (school of public policy and global affairs) co-wrote about how adding plutonium separation to the Canadian nuclear industry’s repertoire will create a new global security risk and raise questions about Canada’s goal to be a leader in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
Hill Times (subscription)
B.C. scientist instrumental in development of COVID-19 vaccine honoured by alma mater
UBC awarded biochemistry professor Dr. Pieter Cullis with an Alumni Award of Distinction.
CBC
Delegates return from COP 27 with lots of questions about where we are heading on climate
PhD student Rudri Bhatt (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) shared her experience attending COP27.
CBC On the Coast
The best new Canadian books to give (and receive)
National Post featured creative writing professor Dr. Billy-Ray Belcourt’s new book, A Minor Chorus, as one of the best new Canadian books to gift this holiday season
National Post
Barrick Gold under fire by UN for toxic spills from Veladero mine in Argentina
Dr. David Boyd (school of public policy and global affairs; Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability; UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment) was mentioned for signing a UN letter to Barrick Gold, the Canadian government and others, expressing concern about toxic spills from the Veladero mine in Argentina.
Financial Post