UBC In The News
Taranaki and Shetland Islands' journey to green energy under spotlight
Geography PhD candidate Max Cohen discussed his research on energy transition in the north of Scotland and the Shetland Islands, and Taranaki in New Zealand.
Stuff (New Zealand)
Finding the Mother Tree: An interview with Suzanne Simard
Forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard discussed her research on the “wood-wide web” that connects trees together.
Emergence Magazine via Literary Hub
B.C. researchers on mission to prevent malnutrition in space
Researchers from land and food systems, and chemical and biological engineering are developing ways of encapsulating omega-3 fatty acids for space missions. Professor Dr. John Frostad and master’s student Cody Rector were interviewed.
CTV Morning Live, CTV (digital)
This new material could replace plastic packaging
UBC forestry researchers and the Wet’suwet’en First Nation collaborated to develop environmentally friendly packaging foam. Professor Dr. Feng Jiang and Reg Ogen, president and chief executive officer of Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s Yinka Dene Economic Development Partnership were interviewed.
CTV, Weather Network
More dikes and bigger dams could be a multi-billion dollar mistake: here’s how B.C. could ‘build back better’
Forestry professor Dr. Tara Martin is working on a study to calculate that the cost of buying out landowners and moving homes and business to higher ground to allow Semá:th X̱ó:tsa to reflood.
The Narwhal
Vancouver Aquarium animals contribute to species protection research
A study by the UBC’s Marine Mammal Research Unit unit analyzed the effects of food restrictions on the growth rates of Stellar sea lions.
City News (Vancouver)
Proliferation of rockets raises fears that the sky is falling
Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Aaron Boley discussed rocket debris falling and potentially killing or injuring people.
CBC Quirks and Quarks, CBC (digital)
The bear necessities
UBCO wildlife ecology postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb said British Columbians must do a better job of securing “attractants” like garbage and fruit trees that bears scavenge on.
CBC
Canada is facing tight diesel supplies: Experts
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) said there is no current need for the government to intervene to manage diesel supply and that it should let the market “sort it out.”
BNN Bloomberg
How something as common as rain in Vancouver can send shockwaves through Canada's entire food system
Professor emeritus Dr. Trevor Heaver (Sauder School of Business) gave comments on weather delays that affected shipping capacity in Vancouver’s port.
Postmedia via Financial Post, Vermilion Standard
Climate activists' actions may 'backfire,' after throwing maple syrup on Emily Carr painting: Expert
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison commented on the rise in civil disobedience as a form of political activism on climate change.
City News (Vancouver)
COVID mask mandates may be coming back. Is there any point? Experts are divided
Psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor discussed why governments and public health leaders may be reluctant to bring back mask mandates.
Postmedia via Peace Country Sun
Massive banner sparks debate about Vancouver police and the DTES
Professor Benjamin Perrin (Peter A. Allard School of Law) said that there’s a massive epidemic in Canada regarding the use of police force, including the death of individuals who are in mental health distress.
Vancouver is Awesome
Encouraging good behaviour from your customers
UBC Sauder School of Business and UBCO management researchers Drs. Danielle D. van Jaarsveld, David D. Walker and Su Kyung (Irene) Kim wrote about how organizations are learning to better select, train, evaluate, discipline and fire customers.
Harvard Business Review
The bumpy road to greener mobility
Dr. Werner Antweiler (Sauder School of Business) argued that clean generating capacity needs to be added, but figuring out exactly how much more supply is needed is difficult.
Hill Times (subscription)
Views from COP27: How the climate conference could confront colonialism by centring Indigenous rights
Education professor Dr. Vanessa Andreotti and Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies scholar Chief Ninawa Huni Kui argued that climate conferences like COP27 could confront colonialism by centering Indigenous rights.
The Conversation via Richmond News, Dawson Creek Mirror