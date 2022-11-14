UBC In The News
Climate reshapes life for tenacious gannets on Quebec isle
A 2015 UBC study found that seabird populations have fallen 70 per cent since the mid-20th century.
AP News
From nuclear power to bamboo: The climate solutions at COP27
A study co-authored by Dr. Allison Macfarlane (school of public policy and global affairs) found that small modular reactors can generate more radioactive waste than conventional nuclear power plants.
Washington Post (subscription)
Working to send healthy fats to space
UBC researchers are developing ways of encapsulating omega-3 fatty acids for space missions. Researchers Dr. John Frostad (department of chemical and biological engineering; faculty of land and food systems) and food science master’s student Cody Rector were interviewed.
CTV, CKNW Jill Bennett Show
UBC project seeks input from COVID long-haulers
UBC researchers are recruiting people with long COVID-19 to act as “citizen scientists” in a nationwide project.
Black Press via Today in B.C., Nelson Star, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Trail Times
Ultra-luxurious home owners in Vancouver pay peanuts in income tax: UBC study
Researchers from Sauder School of Business, department of geography, Peter A. Allard School of Law and school of community and regional planning found that owners of Greater Vancouver’s expensive homes pay a “tiny” amount of income taxes relative to their wealth.
Daily Hive
Working out can change your brain for the better. Among other benefits, it can improve memory and reduce the effects of strokes
Physical therapy professor Dr. Teresa Liu-Ambrose said that as long as you continue to move throughout your life, exercise makes the brain more resilient to deterioration as you get older.
Insider
The vanishing old-growth forests
Forestry professor emeritus Dr. Michael Feller was quoted about old-growth forests in Australia.
ABC News (Australia)
There will be 8 billion of us, and that’s already too many
Professor emeritus Dr. Bill Rees (school of community and regional planning) discussed the exponential growth of the world’s population and how population impacts are inextricably linked with consumption.
CBC Quirks and Quarks
COVID mask mandates may be coming back. Is there any point? Experts are divided
Psychiatry professor Dr. Steven Taylor gave comments on why governments and public health leaders may be reluctant to bring back mask mandates.
National Post
World leaders gather in Egypt for COP27
Geography professor Dr. Simon Donner discussed the biggest issues being discussed at COP27.
CTV
Has B.C. built back better?
Professor Kees Lokman (school of architecture and landscape architecture) suggested that under-sized culverts be replaced in order to prevent future flood damage to highways and railroads.
Glacier Media via Dawson Creek Mirror, Powell River Peak, Bowen Island Undercurrent, Castanet
Beyond doomism and solutionism in response to climate change
Education professors Dr. Vanessa Andreotti and Dr. Sharon Stein and Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies scholar Chief Ninawa Huni Kui argued that students need to be supported to develop stamina, resilience, and intellectual and relational rigour to face the complex challenges ahead.
University Affairs
Views from COP27: How the climate conference could confront colonialism by centring Indigenous rights
Education professor Dr. Vanessa Andreotti and Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies scholar Chief Ninawa Huni Kui wrote about why climate conferences like COP27 could confront colonialism by centering Indigenous rights.
The Conversation via New Westminster Record