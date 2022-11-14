Event: COP27 live briefing Media Advisories

Who pays for climate breakdown? Is Biden set to clinch a climate deal? Will the voices of Indigenous leaders, youth activists and others be heard? And what are the potential impacts for B.C. and Canada?

Join UBC student and faculty delegates live from COP27 in conversation with climate journalist Lisa Johnson for an inside view of the negotiations, discussions and emotions of the conference.

Learn about the topics closest to their hearts, the major issues and discussions as they see them, the commitments that have been made, and the work that needs to happen to make sure the planet remains livable.

Media will have an opportunity to ask questions of all speakers at the end.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

Time: Noon – 1:30 p.m. PT

Location: Live webcast (virtual event)

Preregister: Link

Agenda:

Introductions 12:00 -12:05 p.m.

Panel conversations with audience questions between 12:05 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Media availability with speakers starts at 1:30 p.m. – Please contact lou.bosshart@ubc.ca or alex.walls@ubc.ca to book space

Speakers and interview languages:

Dr. Vanessa Andreotti – Professor, Department of Educational Studies

– Professor, Department of Educational Studies Gideon Berry (they/them) – Master’s student, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering

(they/them) – Master’s student, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Rudri Bhatt (she/her) – PhD student, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability

(she/her) – PhD student, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability Dr. Simon Donner – Professor, Department of Geography

– Professor, Department of Geography Abul Bashar Rahman (he/him) – Undergraduate student, Vancouver School of Economics

(he/him) – Undergraduate student, Vancouver School of Economics Dr. Verónica Relaño – UBC recent alumna, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries

– UBC recent alumna, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries Dr. Shannon Waters (she/her) – Clinical Assistant Professor, School of Population and Public Health

Interview languages: English (all), Hindi (Bhatt), Bangla (Rahman), Spanish (Relaño), Mandarin (Zhang)

More details on speakers: https://news.ubc.ca/2022/10/27/ubc-climate-and-energy-experts-and-cop27-delegates/