UBC In The News
Are trees talking underground? For scientists, it’s in dispute.
New York Times discussed research on whether shared fungal networks help trees to communicate or thrive, and mentioned work by UBCO biology professor Dr. Melanie Jones and UBC forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard.
New York Times
A new biodegradable packaging foam which is not harmful to the environment is in the works
UBC forestry researchers and the Wet’suwet’en First Nation collaborated to develop environmentally friendly packaging foam. UBC forestry professor Dr. Feng Jiang, postdoctoral fellow Dr. Yeling Zhu and Reg Ogen, president and chief executive officer of Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s Yinka Dene Economic Development Partnership were interviewed.
CBC On the Coast, City News (Vancouver), Ming Pao
Is road salt killing salmon in B.C.? Researchers look to study impacts
Zoology adjunct professor Dr. Chris Wood is leading a project looking at how road salt affects local Pacific salmon across B.C.
CBC Daybreak South (37:07 mark), Sing Tao, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Luxury homeowners in Metro Vancouver pay low income taxes, says UBC study
Researchers from Sauder School of Business, department of geography, Peter A. Allard School of Law and school of community and regional planning found that owners of Greater Vancouver’s expensive homes pay a “tiny” amount of income taxes relative to their wealth. Dr. Thomas Davidoff and PhD candidates Paul Boniface Akaabre and Craig Jones were mentioned.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
McKenna-led UN group calls for regulation, end to greenwashing in net-zero pledges
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Janis Sarra said while Canadian companies and institutions are already moving toward many of the climate recommendations, the need to phase out fossil fuel support stands in contrast to what financial institutions are doing.
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, Yahoo (Sports), 105.9 The Region, CochraneToday.ca, City News (Toronto), City News (Kitchener), Castanet, Times Colonist, Dawson Creek Mirror, Prince George Citizen
Has B.C. built back better?
Professor Kees Lokman (school of architecture and landscape architecture) suggested that under-sized culverts be replaced in order to prevent future flood damage to highways and railroads.
Business in Vancouver
Prostate cancer symptoms you might not know about, according to a doctor
Radiation oncology clinical professor Dr. Scott Tyldesley explained the symptoms of prostate cancer and who is at risk of getting the disease.
Yahoo
Views from COP27: How the climate conference could confront colonialism by centring Indigenous rights
Education professor Dr. Vanessa Andreotti and Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies scholar Chief Ninawa Huni Kui argued that climate conferences like COP27 could confront colonialism by centering Indigenous rights.
The Conversation via Yahoo
Thousands expected to attend UBC's pandemic 'make-up' graduation ceremonies
UBC will host its busiest graduation season ever as thousands of alumni who graduated virtually during the pandemic return for in-person makeup ceremonies. Liz King, director of ceremonies and events, was quoted.
City News (Vancouver)