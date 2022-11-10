Luxury homeowners in Metro Vancouver pay low income taxes, says UBC study

Researchers from Sauder School of Business, department of geography, Peter A. Allard School of Law and school of community and regional planning found that owners of Greater Vancouver’s expensive homes pay a “tiny” amount of income taxes relative to their wealth. Dr. Thomas Davidoff and PhD candidates Paul Boniface Akaabre and Craig Jones were mentioned.

Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province