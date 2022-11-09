UBC In The News

UBC, Wet’suwet’en First Nation team up to develop biodegradable packing foam

UBC forestry researchers and the Wet’suwet’en First Nation collaborated to develop environmentally friendly packaging foam. Stories quoted UBC forestry professor Dr. Feng Jiang and Reg Ogen, president and chief executive officer of Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s Yinka Dene Economic Development Partnership.
Is road salt killing salmon in B.C.? Researchers look to study impacts

Zoology adjunct professor Dr. Chris Wood discussed a project looking into the impact of road salt on local Pacific salmon.
Anxiety spikes over housing amid Canada's plan to welcome 1.5M new citizens by 2027

Dr. Tsur Somerville (Sauder School of Business) commented on how Canada’s housing market will change to meet the demands of newcomers to Canada.
I’m a first aid expert – here’s the everyday kids’ choking hazards you never knew

The Sun mentioned a list of the most lethal foreign bodies for children from UBC and B.C. Children’s Hospital.
New UBC climate course partners with City of Vancouver to find carbon-reduction solutions

Sustainability Hub’s academic director and professor of teaching Dr. Tara Ivanochko (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) discussed the courses offered at UBC to study the impact of climate change.
Best fall and winter farmers' markets to shop in Metro Vancouver

Daily Hive featured UBC Farm as one of the best farmers’ markets to visit in Metro Vancouver.
