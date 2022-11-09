UBC In The News
UBC, Wet’suwet’en First Nation team up to develop biodegradable packing foam
UBC forestry researchers and the Wet’suwet’en First Nation collaborated to develop environmentally friendly packaging foam. Stories quoted UBC forestry professor Dr. Feng Jiang and Reg Ogen, president and chief executive officer of Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s Yinka Dene Economic Development Partnership.
Globe and Mail (subscription), CTV via iHeartRadio
Is road salt killing salmon in B.C.? Researchers look to study impacts
Zoology adjunct professor Dr. Chris Wood discussed a project looking into the impact of road salt on local Pacific salmon.
CBC via ICI Radio-Canada, Yahoo, Weather Network, Black Press via Victoria News, Today in B.C., Kelowna Capital News, Langley Advance Times, Abbotsford News, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, Cloverdale Reporter, Chilliwack Progress, Surrey Now-Leader, Glacier Media via Times Colonist, Vancouver is Awesome, Castanet, Richmond News, North Shore News, Delta Optimist, Burnaby Now, New Westminster Record, Pique Newsmagazine
Anxiety spikes over housing amid Canada's plan to welcome 1.5M new citizens by 2027
Dr. Tsur Somerville (Sauder School of Business) commented on how Canada’s housing market will change to meet the demands of newcomers to Canada.
CBC
I’m a first aid expert – here’s the everyday kids’ choking hazards you never knew
The Sun mentioned a list of the most lethal foreign bodies for children from UBC and B.C. Children’s Hospital.
The Sun
New UBC climate course partners with City of Vancouver to find carbon-reduction solutions
Sustainability Hub’s academic director and professor of teaching Dr. Tara Ivanochko (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) discussed the courses offered at UBC to study the impact of climate change.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Best fall and winter farmers' markets to shop in Metro Vancouver
Daily Hive featured UBC Farm as one of the best farmers’ markets to visit in Metro Vancouver.
Daily Hive