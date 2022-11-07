UBC In The News
Jellyfish, danger for tourists and curiosity for science
PhD student Jessica Schaub (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) discussed her multi-year international tour to study jellyfish.
Agencia EFE via Forbes (Mexico)
B.C. researchers investigating impact of road salt on Pacific salmon
UBC researchers are researching into the impact that road salt may be having on local Pacific salmon. Zoology professor Dr. Chris Wood was interviewed.
Global (digital), Global News at 6 B.C. (18:31 mark)
Ottawa-born scientist on turning agricultural waste into plastic alternative called 'Grasstic'
Forestry PhD student Amanda Johnson has developed Grasstic, a plastic alternative made from agricultural waste.
CTV News (Ottawa)
Mass murder on the high seas
A study led by Dr. Rashid Sumaila (Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries; school of public policy and global affairs) found that 24 per cent of the Pacific Ocean’s marine catch is unreported every year, and around 50 per cent of this unreported catch is illegally traded in international markets.
Hakai Magazine via The Walrus
COVID 'long haulers' are being asked to share their experiences
Medicine researchers Dr. Linda Li and Dr. Karen Tran discussed recruiting participants to study long COVID.
Dr. Li: Squamish Chief
Dr. Tran: CFAX 1070
Stuck in traffic? These ‘creative and innovative’ solutions may be the answer
Dr. Martino Tran (school of community and regional planning) gave suggestions to improve traffic in Canadian cities.
Globe and Mail
Seeking real climate action: Canadians share their hopes ahead of COP27
Economics undergraduate student Bashar Rahman and UBC COP27 delegate shared his hopes for COP27.
CBC What on Earth
New Omicron subvariants on the rise in Alberta, expert cautions
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto discussed the new Omicron subvariants.
CBC (Calgary) via Yahoo
Prevalence of Omicron BQ.1 subvariant rising in Saskatoon, wastewater data suggests
Civil engineering professor Dr. Ryan Ziels explained why wastewater is a useful tool in helping control the pandemic.
CBC (Saskatoon) via Yahoo
B.C. Children's Hospital seeing up to 150 emergency department visits per day
Pediatrics professor Dr. Pascal Lavoie discussed the rise of respiratory syncytial virus cases.
CTV
B.C. doesn't count reinfections in its COVID-19 data
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto said the lack of accounting for COVID-19 reinfections is already exacerbating B.C.’s undercounting of coronavirus cases.
CTV
As clocks turn back this weekend, most people want an end to time change
Psychiatry professor Dr. Raymond Lam and nursing professor emeritus Dr. Wendy Hall discussed the benefits and drawbacks of time change.
Dr. Hall: Global, CHEK
Dr. Lam: CTV (Northern Ontario), City News (Vancouver), Canadian Press via Toronto Star, CTV, Saskatoon StarPhoenix, NewmarketToday.ca
Unusually boisterous clouds at UBC: look back at the T-Bird Twister of 2021
Dr. Roland Stull (department of earth, ocean and atmospheric sciences) discussed the tornado that touched down at University Golf Club a year ago.
Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome, Business in Vancouver, Pique Newsmagazine, North Shore News, Burnaby Now, Tri-City News, Coast Reporter, Alaska Highway News, Squamish Chief
Mental health in the workplace is being ignored
Psychotherapy professor Dr. John Ogrodniczuk (Men’s Health Research Program) co-wrote about why every worker deserves to feel safe at work, and that means being comfortable speaking about mental health.
The Province
UBC students pitch climate action ideas to City of Vancouver
Sustainability Hub’s director Linda Nowlan and academic director Dr. Tara Ivanochko, and land and food systems student Carly Hilbert were interviewed about courses offered at UBC to study the impact of climate change.
Global News Hour at 6 B.C., Global (digital)