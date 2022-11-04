UBC In The News
Can we communicate with animals using artificial intelligence?
Geography professor Dr. Karen Bakker discussed her new book, The Sounds of Life, which explores our understanding of non-human sounds.
Earth.com, Mongabay (India)
Development of "grasstic" alternative to plastic
Forestry PhD student Amanda Johnson has developed Grasstic, a plastic alternative made from agricultural waste.
CTV
UBCO study reveals increased electricity, heating costs associated with working from home
A study led by UBCO engineering professor Dr. Mahmudur Fatmi found that workers are taking on increased energy expenses at home.
Castanet
Scientists thought these 53 species were silent. Now, they’ve recorded their sounds
Zoology professor Dr. Irene Ballagh commented on a study which found that at least 50 turtle species vocalize and that several other types of cold-blooded vertebrates previously assumed to be silent do so as well.
Smithsonian Magazine
What kind of impact could COP27 actually have on Canadians?
Peter A. Allard School of Law PhD candidate Temitope Onifade discussed his experiences at COP26 and the importance of climate conferences.
CBC Early Edition
Legal group raises concerns about prisoner review system
Peter A. Allard School of Law PhD student Mark Mancini said Alberta’s Court of King’s Bench is “drastically overusing” the ability to label someone as a vexatious litigant.
Globe and Mail
Musk's Twitter takeover creates uncertainty for professionals using platform for good
History professor Dr. Heidi Tworek (school of public policy and global affairs) said Elon Musk’s reputation for quick, controversial moves and reneging on plans is generating “a lot of trepidation and uncertainty.”
Canadian Press via Toronto Star, Financial Post, City News (Toronto), BarrieToday.com, Yahoo (Finance)
Wax worms as a solution to plastic pollution
Botany and zoology professor Dr. Michelle Tseng gave comments on a potential solution to plastic pollution.
CTV
Safety, affordability, and sustainability? What the next four years of Sim City may bring for Vancouver
Professor Patrick Condon (school of architecture and landscape architecture) commented on mayor-elect Ken Sim’s ABC platform for housing affordability.
Georgia Straight
Vancouver critical-mineral firms caught in strategic bind over Chinese investments
Political science professor Dr. Yves Tiberghien noted Canada’s abrupt change in direction on Chinese investments in Canadian critical-mineral exploration.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Saltwater lake in Kelowna losing salinity, putting rare ecosystem at risk
UBCO biology professor emeritus Dr. Ian Walker said if Robert Lake’s salinity isn’t maintained, the species that call it home will likely disappear.
Castanet