UBC In The News
UBCO study exposes a hidden cost that comes with working from home
A study led by UBCO engineering professor Dr. Mahmudur Fatmi showed that workers are taking on increased energy expenses at home.
Kelowna Now
Men's mental health is really suffering, a new study shows
New research led by psychotherapy professor Dr. John Ogrodniczuk (Men’s Health Research Program) found that nearly half of Canadian men are at risk of depression.
Squamish Chief, The Tyee via InfoTel News
Why talking to strangers can make us smarter
BBC mentioned a 2013 study co-written by psychology professor Dr. Elizabeth Dunn which found that people who interacted with strangers when buying their coffee felt a stronger sense of belonging and an improved mood than those who didn’t.
BBC
On the line: These activists risked their freedom to inspire action on the climate crisis
Political science professor Dr. Kathryn Harrison said while activism can often achieve immediate results, like stalling the felling of a tree, the greater impact often comes from the message it can send.
CBC
Shelter for orphaned bear cubs
UBCO wildlife ecology postdoctoral fellow Dr. Clayton Lamb gave comments on rehabilitating orphaned bear cubs and preventing grizzly bear deaths.
CBC Vancouver
What is the future of Twitter as a social media platform?
Journalism professor Dr. Alfred Hermida discussed the future of Twitter following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform.
CBC On The Coast
UBC Faculty of Medicine's Farah Shroff on new payment model announced for family doctors in B.C.
Medicine professor Dr. Farah Shroff discussed the new payment model announced for family doctors in B.C.
CBC On The Coast, CBC All Points West, CBC Radio West
Ontario’s bill to stop CUPE strike unprecedented, legal experts say
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Margot Young discussed the Ontario government’s use of a unique legislative provision to effectively stop the ability of education workers to go on strike.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Daylight saving time 2022: Here’s when to turn your clocks back this month
Nursing professor emeritus Dr. Wendy Hall noted the drawbacks of falling back to Standard Time in the fall.
Global via Country 105FM, CJOY 1406FM, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
New Canadian guidelines for menopausal hormone replacement therapy
Endocrinology professor Dr. Jerilynn Prior discussed menopause symptoms.
Postmedia via Healthing
Flipping the script on disability in the workplace
UBCO social work professor Dr. Rachelle Hole gave comments on a study which found that just six in 10 Canadians with disabilities have jobs.
The Tyee via Yahoo, Vancouver is Awesome
Tentative agreement for B.C. teachers getting mixed reviews
Education professor Dr. Jason Ellis commented on the new tentative agreement between the B.C. Teachers’ Federation and the province.
City News (Vancouver)
Bill 21 offends the constitutional doctrine of neutrality to religion
Peter A. Allard School of Law professor Brian Bird co-wrote that Quebec’s Bill 21 is unconstitutional and that Section 33 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms doesn’t grant this law passage in Canada’s constitutional waters.
Policy Options
Statscan failed young Canadians by underestimating the effect of housing inflation
Dr. Paul Kershaw (school of population and public health) argued that Statistics Canada failed to sound the alarm over rising housing prices decades ago.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
How to get what you need from your PhD or postdoc supervisor
Neuroscience PhD candidate Daphne S. Ling shared insights on how to get support from your graduate studies supervisor.
Science
UBC Chan Centre to hold "Games For Action" conference this weekend
Professor David Gaertner (Institute of Critical Indigenous Studies) discussed a new conference, “Games in Action,” which will analyze video games and their artistic, social and political impacts.
CBC On The Coast
A new university ranking just dropped and these Canadian schools topped the list
UBC ranks third globally in the new QS World University Rankings: Sustainability.
MTL Blog