UBC In The News
How tech is helping us talk to animals
Geography professor Dr. Karen Bakker discussed her new book, The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology is Bringing Us Closer to the Worlds of Animals and Plants, and the ethics around using technology to communicate with animals.
Vox, The Sun (UK)
Supreme Court rules mandatory registration of all sex offenders unconstitutional
Professor Janine Benedet (Peter A. Allard School of Law) commented on the Supreme Court of Canada’s ruling that mandatory registration of all sex offenders is unconstitutional.
Globe and Mail
Having a safe and happy Halloween
Clinical professor Dr. Melissa Lem shared insights on how to make sure children don’t get stomach ache from all the Halloween candy.
CBC Vancouver
Our daily water usage and geo-engineering details
Chemistry professor Dr. Nadine Borduas-Dedekind discussed the use of polystyrene in potted plants.
ICI Radio-Canada
‘Do our part’: B.C. health experts urge masks indoors due to COVID, flu
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto encouraged the use of masks indoors to stop the spread of the flu and COVID-19.
Global
B.C. experts dive into the origins of Halloween
Anthropology professor Dr. Sabina Magliocco said the origins of Halloween go back so far that they cannot be dated precisely because they were passed down as oral traditions.
Global
Do bank directors have a legal obligation to get real on climate?
Dr. Carol Liao (Peter A. Allard School of Law) gave comments on bank directors’ role to dutifully serve both a bank that has made net-zero promises and a fossil fuel company.
National Observer
Katzie First Nation sues B.C. Hydro over impact to Alouette River salmon
Anthropology professor Dr. Charles Menzies commented on Katzie First Nation’s decision to sue B.C. Hydro in order to address the harms caused to Katzie rights by the B.C. Hydro dam on the Alouette River.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
B.C. makes huge boost in compensation for family doctors
Family practice professor Dr. Rita McCracken said the new deal for doctors is “a really important part of the puzzle of fixing what’s going on with our health care system, but it’s only a part.”
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
Entering the next chapter: the value of university retiree associations
Economics professor emeritus Dr. John Helliwell was quoted about the key elements of well-being and happiness that apply especially to seniors.
University Affairs
How long until anti-oil art vandalism turns to real violence?
Lecturer Adam Pankratz (Sauder School of Business) argued that more needs to be done to manage museum activism before it escalates to violence.
National Post
Wildfire smoke could warm the earth longer than we think
Chemistry professor Dr. Allan Bertram and PhD student Nealan Gerrebos explained how wildfire smoke may warm the Earth for longer than we thought.
The Conversation via InnisfilToday.ca, MidlandToday.ca, GuelphToday.com, Sudbury.com
COVID-19 vaccine pioneers honoured at Gairdner awards ceremony
Biochemistry professor Dr. Pieter Cullis was awarded a Gairdner award for his work on lipid nanoparticles, which helped lay the groundwork for COVID-19 vaccines.
Globe and Mail
Unveiling UBC time capsule
UBC students commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Great Trek by opening a time capsule buried by students 50 years ago.
Postmedia via MSN, Vancouver Sun (photo essay)
Senate calls for provincial flood plan
School of community and regional planning alumna Dr. Lilia Yumagulova commented on Richmond’s flood protection plan.
Richmond News