UBC experts on Daylight Saving Time Media Advisories

Daylight Saving Time ends on November 6, when clocks will “fall back” one hour. UBC experts are available to comment.

Prof. Werner Antweiler

Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604-822-8484

Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Costs vs benefits of Daylight Saving Time

Dr. Wendy Hall (she/her)

Professor Emerita, School of Nursing

Tel: 604-649-3567

Email: wendy.hall@nursing.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Health concerns related to seasonal time changes

Tips for adjusting to seasonal time change

* Unavailable Nov. 3 between 11:00 and 12:30, and after 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.

Dr. Raymond Lam (he/him)

Professor, Department of Psychiatry, and B.C. Leadership Chair in Depression Research

Email: r.lam@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English