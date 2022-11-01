UBC experts on Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time ends on November 6, when clocks will “fall back” one hour. UBC experts are available to comment.
Prof. Werner Antweiler
Associate Professor, Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604-822-8484
Email: werner.antweiler@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Costs vs benefits of Daylight Saving Time
Dr. Wendy Hall (she/her)
Professor Emerita, School of Nursing
Tel: 604-649-3567
Email: wendy.hall@nursing.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Health concerns related to seasonal time changes
- Tips for adjusting to seasonal time change
* Unavailable Nov. 3 between 11:00 and 12:30, and after 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.
Dr. Raymond Lam (he/him)
Professor, Department of Psychiatry, and B.C. Leadership Chair in Depression Research
Email: r.lam@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Seasonal affective disorder and winter depression
- Problems related to Daylight Saving Time