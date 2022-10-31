UBC In The News
Ionic skin: The revolution of touch
Engineering professor Dr. John Madden discussed working on creating smart skin that mimics the sensing capabilities of natural skin using ionic skins.
France TV
Finding the Mother Tree: An interview with Suzanne Simard
Forestry professor Dr. Suzanne Simard discussed the “wood-wide web” that connect trees together.
Emergence Magazine
Global map depicts mammal movement between protected areas
Research led by research associate Dr. Angela Brennan (Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability) found that Canada is both a world leader in animal connectivity and home to many areas critical to animal movement.
Canadian Geographic
UBC scientist discovers way to make strong plastic alternative from grass crops
Forestry PhD student Amanda Johnson has created Grasstic, a plastic alternative made from agricultural waste.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Prince George Post
Artisan broom company in Vancouver sweeps customers away with its traditional designs
Anthropology professor Dr. Sabina Magliocco discussed the history of brooms in folklore across different cultures.
CBC
Video shows police Tasering woman during arrest that witness claims was excessive use of force
Professor Benjamin Perrin (Peter A. Allard School of Law) said the police use of force model is fatally flawed when it comes to people with mental health challenges.
CBC via Yahoo, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province, Glacier Media via Vancouver is Awesome
Without a family doctor? Physicians offer some short-term solutions
Family practice professor Dr. Rita McCracken explained when you should visit the emergency room if you don’t have a family doctor.
CBC The Dose (digital)
The very Canadian problem at the heart of our supply chain woes
Dr. David Gillen (Sauder School of Business) discussed the problems facing Canada’s supply chain.
Postmedia via Financial Post, Melfort Journal
B.C.’s Indigenous art missing global opportunities
Forestry professor Dr. Christopher Gaston noted that the global arts market is ripe with demand for Indigenous creations and global trade ambitions.
Business in Vancouver
Almost half of British Columbians believe in ghosts, says poll
Anthropology professor Dr. Sabina Magliocco said belief in ghosts is probably the most common form of supernatural belief because it’s experience-based.
Glacier Media via Tri-City News, Dawson Creek Mirror, Castanet, Richmond News
How to track a COVID-19 variant
Evolutionary biologist Dr. Sarah Otto was interviewed about better understanding each emerging COVID-19 variant, how much of a threat it might pose and what we need to watch out for.
The Big Story Podcast via City News (Ottawa)
Time capsule dug up on UBC campus, painting picture of education 50 years ago
UBC students commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Great Trek by opening a time capsule buried by students 50 years ago.
CBC via Yahoo, CTV via Funny 1040AM, Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, The Province
UBC ranked best in Canada for social impact
UBC ranks first in Canada for social impact in the new Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings: Sustainability.
Daily Hive
UBC rowing club marks one hundred years
Media featured UBC rowing club’s 100 year anniversary.
Global via CFOX