Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Event: UBC students to celebrate Great Trek by opening time capsule from 1972 Media Advisories

UBC students will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Great Trek by opening a time capsule buried by students 50 years ago.

The Great Trek was a student-led march on Oct. 28, 1922, that prompted the government to resume construction of the Point Grey campus after it had been stalled by the First World War.

The time capsule was buried on the occasion of the 50th anniversary in 1972. Today, a new capsule will be sealed for future students to open.

Event: Great Trek 100th Anniversary Celebration and Time Capsule

Date/Time: Friday, Oct. 28, 1 p.m.

Location: Great Trek Cairn, outside 2036 Main Mall, UBC (Map)

Parking: Nearest parkade is Rose Garden Parkade, 6278 NW Marine Dr. (Map)

Event speakers

Jordan Wilson, Musqueam representative

Eshana Bhangu, president, UBC Alma Mater Society (host)

John Metras, UBC interim vice-president, operations

Kim Campbell, former prime minister and former AMS second vice-president, frosh president

Joyce Murray, MP, Vancouver Quadra, minister of fisheries, oceans and coast guard

Herb Dhaliwal, former MP, South Vancouver-Burnaby

Gordon Blankstein, 1972-73 AMS executive

Interviews will be available following the event.

Assignment editors: Please arrive at least 20 minutes early to set up cameras.