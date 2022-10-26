Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on rain and flooding Media Advisories

Two atmospheric rivers are forecast to affect coastal B.C. in the next few days. UBC experts are available to comment.

Dr. Younes Alila

Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management

Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Climate and land use

How forest changes affect flood risk

Dr. Sean Fleming

Adjunct Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Cell: 541–250–1248

Email: sfleming@eoas.ubc.ca

Rivers, flooding

Climate change, weather forecasting

Brett Gilley (he/him)

Associate Professor of Teaching, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences

Tel: 604-719-9423

Email: bgilley@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Landslides and explaining natural disasters to a non-expert audience

Elise Legarth (she/her)

PhD student, Department of Earth, Ocean & Atmospheric Sciences

Email: elegarth@eoas.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Precipitation, water resource and flood modelling

Weather forecasting

Hydrological impacts

Kees Lokman

Associate Professor, School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture

Email: klokman@sala.ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Coastal adaptation, infrastructure planning and design to address climate risk and sustainability

Dr. John Richardson

Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences

Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Effects of flooding on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents

Impacts of excess water on slopes

Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland

Dr. Hans Schreier

Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Land and Food Systems

Cell: 604-731-0548

Email: hans.schreier@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English

Watersheds and watershed management

Flooding and water, urban stormwater

Dr. Stephen Sheppard

Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Forestry

Director, Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning

Email: stephen.sheppard@ubc.ca

Interview language(s): English