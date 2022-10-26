UBC experts on rain and flooding

Two atmospheric rivers are forecast to affect coastal B.C. in the next few days. UBC experts are available to comment.
Dr. Younes Alila
Professor, Department of Forest Resources Management
Email: younes.alila@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Climate and land use
- How forest changes affect flood risk
Dr. Sean Fleming
Adjunct Professor, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Cell: 541–250–1248
Email: sfleming@eoas.ubc.ca
- Rivers, flooding
- Climate change, weather forecasting
Brett Gilley (he/him)
Associate Professor of Teaching, Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences
Tel: 604-719-9423
Email: bgilley@eoas.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Landslides and explaining natural disasters to a non-expert audience
Elise Legarth (she/her)
PhD student, Department of Earth, Ocean & Atmospheric Sciences
Email: elegarth@eoas.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Precipitation, water resource and flood modelling
- Weather forecasting
- Hydrological impacts
Kees Lokman
Associate Professor, School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture
Email: klokman@sala.ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Coastal adaptation, infrastructure planning and design to address climate risk and sustainability
Dr. John Richardson
Professor, Department of Forest and Conservation Sciences
Email: john.richardson@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Effects of flooding on streams and lakes, water quality and debris torrents
- Impacts of excess water on slopes
- Urban impacts of drainage patterns and loss of natural stream networks in many parts of the Lower Mainland
Dr. Hans Schreier
Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Land and Food Systems
Cell: 604-731-0548
Email: hans.schreier@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Watersheds and watershed management
- Flooding and water, urban stormwater
Dr. Stephen Sheppard
Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Forestry
Director, Collaborative for Advanced Landscape Planning
Email: stephen.sheppard@ubc.ca
Interview language(s): English
- Future climate change scenarios
- Planning for local climate change impacts, adaptation and mitigation
- How ready are our urban landscapes for storms