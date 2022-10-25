UBC In The News

Black infants born after fertility treatments at significantly higher risk of death than White infants, study suggests

New research led by obstetrics and gynaecology professor Dr. Sarka Lisonkova found that babies born to Black mothers who use fertility treatments have a higher death rate than those born to white mothers.
CNN

Study finds almost half of Canadian men at risk for depression

New study led by psychotherapy professor Dr. John Ogrodniczuk (Men’s Health Research Program) found that nearly half of Canadian men are at risk of depression.
Postmedia via Vancouver SunToronto Sun

Recession or a coming financial crisis? Economists say the difference is vast

Economics professor Dr. Angela Redish said financial crises almost always lead to recessions, but not all recessions lead to financial crises.
CBC

What should I know about breast cancer screening?

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, radiology clinical professor Dr. Paula Gordon explained how often women should be screened, how to be breast aware and why knowing your breast density matters.
CBC The DoseNewsTalk 1010

Technology to help us better understand the world

Geography professor Dr. Karen Bakker discussed using digital technology to study animal and plant life, while obstetrics and gynaecology professor Dr. Deborah Money spoke about how DNA barcoding is helping us better the human microbiome.
CBC Spark (Dr. Bakker: 1:00 mark; Dr. Money: 50:53 mark)

Rishi Sunak becomes new British PM

Political science professor Kurt Huebner commented on Rishi Sunak becoming Britain’s new prime minister.
CTV

Five things to watch for in B.C. as recession looms

Economics professor Dr. Giovanni Gallipoli said that determining whether an economy is in recession entails more than simply looking at GDP growth over consecutive quarters.
Vancouver Sun

Competition Bureau's food price study lacks power to compel grocers, expert warns

Food economist Dr. James Vercammen (Sauder School of Business; faculty of land and food systems) suggested that rising grocery store prices are more a function of supply chain factors, rather than price gouging by grocers.
Glacier Media via Tri-City NewsDelta OptimistNew Westminster Record

Mushroom season another casualty of drought in B.C.

Botany professor Dr. Mary Berbee noted the lack of data on mushroom diversity and ecology in the province, including on the correlation between mushroom fruiting and drought.
Coast Reporter

Cities need to stop trying to police their way out of homelessness: Expert

Dr. Penny Gurstein (school of community and regional planning) said cities need to stop trying to police their way out of homelessness.
City News (Kitchener)

Many sports bras were found to have a toxic chemical in them

Biochemistry and molecular biology professor Dr. Lindsay Rogers said it’s surprising that high levels of Bisphenol A (BPA) were found in some brands of athletic clothing and sports bras.
Narcity

Strong mayors can’t come at the expense of those who are already the least represented

Dr. Alexandra Flynn (Peter A.  Allard School of Law) co-wrote about the need for inclusive governance in Toronto.
Toronto Star

Historical geographer explored the intersection of people and places in Canada

The late geography professor emeritus Dr. Cole Harris is remembered for his contribution to historical geography and his work on how Canada’s history is deeply linked to how and where people live in its vast landscapes. Geography professor Dr. Trevor Barnes was quoted.
Globe and Mail (subscription)

Canadian team wins prestigious award for work unravelling some of the mysteries of our universe

The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment team, which consists of UBC researchers, has been awarded the NSERC Brockhouse Canada Prize for Interdisciplinary Research in Science and Engineering. Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Mark Halpern was quoted.
CBC