UBC In The News
Black infants born after fertility treatments at significantly higher risk of death than White infants, study suggests
New research led by obstetrics and gynaecology professor Dr. Sarka Lisonkova found that babies born to Black mothers who use fertility treatments have a higher death rate than those born to white mothers.
CNN
Study finds almost half of Canadian men at risk for depression
New study led by psychotherapy professor Dr. John Ogrodniczuk (Men’s Health Research Program) found that nearly half of Canadian men are at risk of depression.
Postmedia via Vancouver Sun, Toronto Sun
Recession or a coming financial crisis? Economists say the difference is vast
Economics professor Dr. Angela Redish said financial crises almost always lead to recessions, but not all recessions lead to financial crises.
CBC
What should I know about breast cancer screening?
For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, radiology clinical professor Dr. Paula Gordon explained how often women should be screened, how to be breast aware and why knowing your breast density matters.
CBC The Dose, NewsTalk 1010
Technology to help us better understand the world
Geography professor Dr. Karen Bakker discussed using digital technology to study animal and plant life, while obstetrics and gynaecology professor Dr. Deborah Money spoke about how DNA barcoding is helping us better the human microbiome.
CBC Spark (Dr. Bakker: 1:00 mark; Dr. Money: 50:53 mark)
Rishi Sunak becomes new British PM
Political science professor Kurt Huebner commented on Rishi Sunak becoming Britain’s new prime minister.
CTV
Five things to watch for in B.C. as recession looms
Economics professor Dr. Giovanni Gallipoli said that determining whether an economy is in recession entails more than simply looking at GDP growth over consecutive quarters.
Vancouver Sun
Competition Bureau's food price study lacks power to compel grocers, expert warns
Food economist Dr. James Vercammen (Sauder School of Business; faculty of land and food systems) suggested that rising grocery store prices are more a function of supply chain factors, rather than price gouging by grocers.
Glacier Media via Tri-City News, Delta Optimist, New Westminster Record
Mushroom season another casualty of drought in B.C.
Botany professor Dr. Mary Berbee noted the lack of data on mushroom diversity and ecology in the province, including on the correlation between mushroom fruiting and drought.
Coast Reporter
Cities need to stop trying to police their way out of homelessness: Expert
Dr. Penny Gurstein (school of community and regional planning) said cities need to stop trying to police their way out of homelessness.
City News (Kitchener)
Many sports bras were found to have a toxic chemical in them
Biochemistry and molecular biology professor Dr. Lindsay Rogers said it’s surprising that high levels of Bisphenol A (BPA) were found in some brands of athletic clothing and sports bras.
Narcity
Strong mayors can’t come at the expense of those who are already the least represented
Dr. Alexandra Flynn (Peter A. Allard School of Law) co-wrote about the need for inclusive governance in Toronto.
Toronto Star
Historical geographer explored the intersection of people and places in Canada
The late geography professor emeritus Dr. Cole Harris is remembered for his contribution to historical geography and his work on how Canada’s history is deeply linked to how and where people live in its vast landscapes. Geography professor Dr. Trevor Barnes was quoted.
Globe and Mail (subscription)
Canadian team wins prestigious award for work unravelling some of the mysteries of our universe
The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment team, which consists of UBC researchers, has been awarded the NSERC Brockhouse Canada Prize for Interdisciplinary Research in Science and Engineering. Physics and astronomy professor Dr. Mark Halpern was quoted.
CBC